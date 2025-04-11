Transfer the top stories and rumors about Thursday's newspapers …

Sun

Manchester United has been made alert, with Everton expecting Jarrad Branthwaite this summer.

Manchester United is made alert, with Everton expected to lose Jarrad Branthwaite this summer





Ethan Nwaneri has been drawn up for a huge wage increase after Arsenal opened conversations about a new contract for the teenage sensation.

Man Utd Hero Gary Neville started to raise money for former players after boss Sir Jim Ratcliffe pulled out the plug.

Luke Littler did not exclude the prospect at a certain moment in his career to ensure his Golden Darts.

Mo Salah is about to sign a beautiful new deal worth £ 42 million that will complete him for a decade in Liverpool. It is supposed to be ready to put pen on paper on a contract until 2027.

A Manchester United fan accused of attacking Manchester City Jack Grealish at the end of the Manchester Derby on Sunday was banned from Old Trafford.

Daily mirror

Liverpool -goalkeeper Alisson seems to be on his way to the starting door, with the Brazilian starting interviews with Galatasaray about a possible movement.

One of the first tasks of Andrea Berta as Arsenal Sporting Director is a new contract for Ethan Nwaneri. The teenager will be rewarded for a Breakout season with an improved deal, with Berta to open conversations.

Arsenal has one foot in the semi -final of the Champions League and has already offered £ 55.8 million in prize money this season for their efforts in Europe.

Daily mail

Thomas Tuchel has personally informed the English players when he personally attends their Premier League game outside the courtesy.

Mohamed Salah is to skip the international camp of Egypt to fully concentrate on resting his body after a long and heavy campaign in Liverpool.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is on schedule with his recovery and still hopes to play again this month, after the vice-captain against Paris Saint-Germain had stopped with an ankle injury.

View some of the best pieces of Trent Alexander-Arnold in Liverpool in the Premier League



Nemanja Matic has focused an excavation on Manchester United and claimed that winning was not a priority during his time at Old Trafford.

Kyle Walker is confronted with an enchantment on the sidelines after having undergone an operation on a broken elbow.

The Parachutestunt that has delayed the Champions Cup match of Toulouse against Sales, is not expected to be repeated quickly around the Premiership, with one English club that takes plans for a similar pre-match performance after a parachutist only broke into rehearsal in rehearsal.

Daily Telegraaf

Paul Merson says that the news about Liverpool that comes closer to new deals for Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk is bad news for their Premier League -Titel candidates



Liverpool is convinced that Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk will both be committed to new two -year deals and the Egyptian is supposed to have informed representatives of the Saudi Pro League that he would not move to one of their clubs in case he left Liverpool.

Sky Sports Reporter Melissa Reddy shares the latest developments about Liverpool's contract with Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold's Future



Time

Harry Brook, the new captain of England, has said that no amount of money from franchise cricket would convince him to continue playing in all sizes for his country.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has withdrawn his challenge for the next America's Cup and blames Sir Ben Ainslie for not achieving a quick settlement over their bitter split and the valuable time took the preparation for the next event.

The guardian

Rob Couhig is in advanced conversations with Reading after building a deal to buy the Troubled League One club and there is optimism that he could be their owner at the end of April.

Sprint distance swimming races and mixed gender events in artistic gymnastics and golf are among the additions to the Olympic Games in Los Angeles in 2028, after the approval of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) of a record 351 medals on Wednesday.

The i

The hard attitude of Newcastle United on star man Alexander Isak has the desired effect of pushing potential vooragers to look at other striker options.

The hard attitude of Newcastle United on star man Alexander Isak has the desired effect of pushing potential vooragers to look at other striker options





Athletics

Mikel Arteta has issued an update on Gabriel's hamstring injury and said that Arsenal “probably lost our best defender for four months”.

Mikel Arteta has issued an update on Gabriel's hamstring injury and said that Arsenal "probably lost our best defender for four months"





Jamaal Lascelles still has 12 months to walk on his contract after the end of the season, with the newcastle United Club captain last year an unannounced extension.

Daily record

Ally McCoist thinks that Greg Taylor would thrive if he crossed the old company gorge and join Rangers.

According to reports, Martin Dubravka is back on the Celtic transfer radar.

Jim Goodwin will open conversations next week with his from contract Dundee United Stars.

Scottish sun

The future of Greg Taylor remains in the air, with his Celtic contract in the summer.

Dundee has used to a Hollywood -Superster at home to sell their ambitious new £ 95 million stadium and hotel help at Camperdown.