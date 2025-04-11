Wang Chuqin/Sun Yingsha (right) of China competes during the mixed double quarter-final table tennis match between Wang Chuqin/Sun Yingsha of China and Lin Yun-ju/Chen szu-yu of the Chinese Taipei on the Olympic Games of Paris/XUU, France, France) (Photo/xinhua). (Photo/xinhua) (photo/xinhua) (photo/xinhua). (

With an unprecedented six-gold sweep in table tennis now possible, and more medal events added, the Chinese sports community has embraced both the opportunities and challenges by the new sports program on LA28.

The 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles stay away for more than three years, but the release of the sports program of the games and quota of athlete on Wednesday has already fired the sports world, with 22 extra medal events in LA, compared to Paris 2024, which weigh the appetite of large sides and ambitious challengers.

Voor de opwinding van tafeltennisvolgers, met name de grote fanbase in China, heeft de opname van een gemengd teamevenement, dat een zesde gouden medaille zal toevoegen aan het sportprogramma in LA, een intrigerend vooruitzicht heeft gepresenteerd voor de machtige Chinese ploeg die er nog beter was dan een onovernaarsstuige prestatie die alle vijf gouden singes in heren, teams, teams, teams en de gemengde dubbelspel in Parijs wax.

Nevertheless, the replacement of the two team events, where the collective depth of China is unparalleled worldwide, with the return of the doubles of men and women in LA will encourage the rest of the world to challenge the tight grip of China on gold.

According to the decision of the Board of Directors of the International Olympic Committee, the LA28 program 351 program will contain medal lesson events, on 31 sports, and will include approximately 10,500 athletes, with an additional 698 quotum spots assigned for five new sport Baseball/softball, cricket, flag football, lacrosse and pumpkin.

With the total athlete's quota in table tennis that are still covered on 172, as the same as in Paris, each National Olympic Committee will still have a maximum of three paddlers in each genus qualified for LA28, which means that even the strongest contenders, such as Team China, can only have a few of the Doubles -Competitions, competitions Mixed team events.

The heavier workload, higher deployment and zero margin for errors in the Doubles is expected to be the LA28 tournament proud, more open and more unpredictable than ever.

“After the resounding success of table tennis in Paris 2024, the introduction of the mixed team event in Los Angeles marks another historical milestone, entirely in line with our vision of a dynamic, inclusive future for our sport,” said Petra Sorling, president of the International Table Tennis Federation.

Sorling also gratefully expressed the Chinese promoters of the sport to help the mixed team format at international level before it earned the nod from IOC.

Also read: China wins inaugural ITTF Mixed Team World Cup

The inaugural ITTF Mixed Team World Cup was successfully held in Chengdu, in the province of Sichuan in southwestern China, in December 2023, which shows that the call of the format fans and broadcasters.

“I would like to express my sincere thanks to ITTF -Vice President Liu Guoliang (also president of the Chinese Table Tennis Association) for his strong support in providing a phenomenal event that demonstrated the remarkable potential of this format,” Sorling said.

In addition to Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass, LA28, chairman Casey Wasserman, waved the Olympic athletes and civil servants pose with the Olympic flag during the event in honor of the arrival of the Olympic flag on Los Angeles International Airport (Lax) in Los Angeles, Los Anlompic. (Photo / AFP)

The Doubles disciplines had been participating in the Olympic Games since the sport debut in 1988 until they were replaced by the team events in Beijing 2008.

Although Chinese couples had collected nine of a total of 10 double gold medals for grabbing during the 1988-2004 matches, the progress of international challengers, such as Japan, South Korea, India and France, has been considerably thrown away about the Dominance of China in the double play.

During the Hangzhou Asian Games in 2023, both women's doubles from China were eliminated in the quarterfinals by Japanese and Indian teams, while the China men also saw two double savings suffer from early outputs at the 2021 world championships in Texas.

“The new Olympic program requires more from the strategy of a team about player selection and requires more from players in the field of dedication and physical endurance” China Central television.

“It will be a new challenge for all aspiring medal candidates around the world, not just China.”

Among other things, the program adjustments at LA28, are also expected from Chinese athletes that they go for stage finishes in the added +80 kg of women's box division, a new mixed team event in artistic gymnastics and extra 50m sprint events in swimming (backstroke, butterfly and school stroke).

Read more: Boxing confirmed for Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games

The LA28 event program has been developed on the basis of requests submitted by the international federation of each sport to the IOC. The decision of the IOC board followed the recommendation of the Olympic Program Committee and the principles approved in 2023, which specified that the games should be the same, attractive, cost and complexity -conscious, and aimed at the athlete.