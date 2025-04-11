



Charlottesville, va. The No. 7 Virginia Womens Tennis team ended its regular season with a 4-0 win at Senior Day against Virginia Tech on Thursday (April 10). The game was played on the inner courts of the Boars Head Sports Club because of the weather. The Cavaliers (18-4, 10-2 ACC) drove to their sixth consecutive victory and only dropped one set to beat the hokies (13-11, 2-10 ACC). Seniors Elaine Chervinsky and Melody Collard opened the game with a 6-3 win over the Top Dubbelshof. First-year Martina Genis Salas and Junior Annabelle Xu followed shortly thereafter with a 6-3 victory over Doubles Court Two, who achieved the Doubles point and gave Virginia an early 1-0 lead over the Hokies. All three completed singles matches ended within a few seconds. Graduated student Sara Ziodato set up Virginia 2-0 with a 6-0, 6-2 victory over No. 44 Ozlem Uslu at the top court of Singles. Collard expanded the Cavalier lead to 3-0 and won 6-1, 6-1 in court six against Charlotte Cartledge. Chervinsky closed the victory for De Hoos on Court Two and took a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Tara Gorininsek to seal the victory. Match notes The Cavaliers improve all time up to 45-5 against Virginia Tech and win their 29th straight ahead against the hokies

Sara Ziodato took her 100th career -singles victory

Ziodato improves to 18-5 in the season in Singles and 13-3 in double competitions

Chervinsky won her fourth consecutive completed singles match and improved to 10-1 in double competitions and 6-1 in the ACC this year

Chervinsky and Melody Collard improve this season to 29-2 as a double team and 12-1 in double competitions

Martina Genis Salas and Annabelle Xu won their third consecutive Doubles competition and improved to 9-2 in the ACC Smithfield Commonwealth Clash The competition is part of the Smithfield Commonwealth Clash

The Smithfield Commonwealth Clash, originally called the Commonwealth Challenge (2005-2007), has been part of the UvA-Virginia Tech Rivalry since 2014. It is a program-based program with the Commonwealth Clash Trophy that is presented to the winning school every year for his dominance in head-to-head competitions. The Cavaliers now lead the Hokies 9-6 this season. Next The late season starts with the ACC championships and will be held on 15-20 April in Cary Tennis Park in Cary, NC

Sowing and brackets for the championship will be announced on Sunday 13 April

#7 Virginia 4, Virginia Tech 0

Singles competition # 26 Sara Ziodato (VA) def. # 44 Ozlem Uslu (VT) 6-0, 6-2 #22 Hervinsky's (VA) Elaine (VA) Def. Gorinsek (VT) 6-1, 6-2 #37 Annabelle Xu (VA) vs. Semra Aksu (VT) 3-6, 5-0, unfinished Martina Genis Salas (VA) vs. Laima Frosch (VT) 6-6, unfinished Isabelle Lacy (VA) vs. Mila Mulready (VT) 6-4, 1-2, unfinished Melody Collard (VA) Def. Charlotte Cartledge (VT) 6-1, 6-1 The competition doubles #1 Elaine Chervinsky/Melody Collad (VA) Def. Arina Gamretkaia/Tara Gorinsek (VT) 6-3 #40 Martina Genis Salas/Annabelle Xu (VA) Def. Charlotte Cartledge/Ozlem Uslu (VT) 6-3 Sara Ziodato/Karolina Kozakova (VA) vs. Mila Mulread/Linda Sat-Egura (VT) 5-5, Unfinished Order of finish: Double (1.2); Singles (1,6,2)

T-1: 56 A-133

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://virginiasports.com/news/2025/04/10/no-7-virginia-sweeps-commonwealth-clash-match-4-0/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos