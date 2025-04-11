



Hampshire has signed the Australian all -rounder Elly Perry in a large coup for the restructuring of the domestic game of the English ladies. Perry, the leading Run-Scorer and Wicket-Toner in the Womens Ashes, leads the way in eight Australia World Cup wins two in ODIs and six in twenty20 and was named the International Cricket Councils Ladies Player of the Decade in 2020. The 34-year-old will become a member of the Hawks in July for their last six group competitions in the T20 Vitality Blast and is available for Finals Day if they are eligible. Perry will also perform in two Metro Bank One-Day Cup matches and is expected to make her debut in July against De Blaze, who represents Nottinghamshire, in Southampton. I'm really looking forward to coming to the Hampshire team this summer, Perry said. The club has been a leader in the women's competition for the past 10 years and I am delighted to have the chance to become a member of the team at such an exciting time for domestic cricket in England. Perry will also use her stint on the south coast in preparation for the hundred, where she will represent Birmingham Phoenix for a fourth consecutive season. The new Vitality Blast from Women contains six additional provinces Durham, Essex, Lancashire, Somerset, Surrey and Warwickshire. The Hampshire head coach, Paul Prichard, said: Ellyse is one of the world's best cricketers and we look at it from her in the team this summer. Her record about all sizes speaks for herself and she will add a huge amount of value on and next to the field. Pass past newsletter promotion Subscribe to our cricket newsletter for the thoughts of our writers about the biggest stories and a review of the promotion of the week Privacy notification: Newsletters can contain information about charities, online advertisements and content that is financed by external parties. See our privacy policy for more information. We use Google Recaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy policy And Policies of Services Apply. After the promotion of the newsletter Perry also played in England for Loughborough Lightning, the team that is now known as De Blaze in the new competition. She is the captain of the Sydney Sixers in Womens Big Bash in Australia and won the 2024 Womens Premier League with Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

