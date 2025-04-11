



For a long time play-by-play broadcaster, host of 'The NFL Today' respected for temporary employment skills in multiple sports Brent Musburger, an old Play-by-Play broadcaster in multiple sports and hosts of the best rated pregame show of his ERA, “The NFL Today” on CBS, receives the 2025 Pete Rozelle Radio-Vision Award from the Pro Football Hall of Fame. “The Pete Roselle Radio-Vision Award recognizes excellent excellence in professional football, and Brent Musburger certainly measures that standard,” said Jim Porter, President and CEO of the Hall of Fame. “Brent has entertained and informed generations of fans – not only for pro football, but also university football, basketball, little league baseball, golf, tennis and other sports – with insights and some characteristic sentences that became a trademark.” Musburger will be honored during the 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week with the Gold Jacket dinner of Enshrinese in the center of Canton on Friday 1 August and the 2025 Enthinement class on Saturday 2 August in Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Porter and Hall of Fame Coach Dick Deier, An old friend of Musburger's and one of his many temporary partners in the air, called Musburger to deliver the news. “I am a bit of Thunderstruck,” Musburger told Vermeil, the analyst at dozens of university football matches that they collaborated for ABC Sports in the nineties. “I never expected this.” Musburger is a member of the Medill Hall of Achievement at Northwestern University. While he was still at university, he joined the staff of the American newspaper in Chicago as a sportswriter. His employment career started shortly afterwards when he came to WBBM Radio in Chicago as a sports director. He was later appointed as a sports director for WBBM TV before moving to Los Angeles to switch together the nocturnal news for KNXT TV. CBS Sports hired Musburger in 1973 as a play-by-play voice. He took over as a host of “The NFL Today” in 1975 and caught that role until 1990. With him at the helm, the pregame show started an 18-year-old run as the highest rated program in his time slot that did not end until the program stopped Pro Football's Move from CBS to Fox in 1994. Former NFL Defensive Back IRV Cross, winner of the 2009 Pete Rozelle Radio-Vision Award, was one of the on-Air partners of Musburger on 'The NFL Today'. After his departure from CBS in 1990, Musburger soon joined ABC Sports (later the combined ABC and ESPN) and remained at the network family for 27 years. His broadcast credits there include university football and basketball, world cup football and a stint as a resting reporter for 'Monday night football'. After a short break of the broadcast, he returned to the stand as the Radio-Play-by-Play voice of the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders for three seasons (2019-2021). He also launched his current company: Vegas Stats & Information Network (VSIN), the first multichannel network dedicated to Sportgame information, where he remains active. The width of the 50-year-old on-Air career of Musburger includes broadcasts of various NCAA men's national basketball tournaments-hey is credited with the coding of the expression “march madness” -indianapolis 500 races, US Open and British Open Golf Tournaments, HORLD LAGUE and WORLD WORLD WORLD WORLD NASCAR events. “I just wish Irv Cross, Phillys George and (Jimmy) 'The Greeks' (Snyder) were here,” said Musburger about his “NFL today” colleagues. He mentioned the cast of the show, later with Jayne Kennedy: “The big reason why I would be considered for the Pete-Rozelle Radio Vision Award.” Former winners of the Pete Rozelle Radio-Vision Award 2024 – Merrill Reese

2023 – Fred Gaudelli

2022 – Howard Katz

2021 – John Facenda

2020 – Joe Buck

2019 – Dick Ebersol

2018 – Andrea Kremer

2017 – David Hill

2016 – James Brown

2015 – Tom Jackson

2014 – Bob Trumpy

2013 – Al Michaels

2012 – Len Dawson

2011 – Jim Nantz

2010 – Chris Berman

2009 – IRV Cross

2008 – and Dierdorf

2007 – Don Meredith

2006 – Lesley Visser

2005 – Myron Cope

2004 – Van Miller

2003 – Don Criqui

2002 – John Madden

2001 – Roct Arledge

2000 – Ray Scott

1999 – Dick Enberg

1998 – Val Pinchbeck

1997 – Charlie Jones

1996 – Jack Buck

1995 – Frank Gifford

1994 – Pat Summerall

1993 – Curt Gowdy

1992 – Chris Schenkel

1991 – Ed SAB

1990 – Lindsey Nelson

1989 – Bill McPhail Enshrinement Week -Packages Fans looking for unparalleled access to events in Enshrinement Week from 2025 can explore hospitality packages from the location, the official hospitality provider of the NFL, who combine tickets with unique experiences. At the hospitality packages of the location there are opportunities to participate in exclusive tailgate parties before the Hall of Fame Game and Enshrinement, attend the Gold Jacket dinner of Enshrinese and go behind the scenes of a historic week. Go to Onlocationexp.com/pfhof for more information.

