Kylie Scott and Saac: a perfect match
Saint Peter, Minn. The aim of the Gustavus Adolphus College Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, or SAAC, is to improve overall experience with student athlete by promoting opportunities, protecting the well-being of the student athlete and supporting and promoting a positive student athlete-time. But the hockey player for ladies Kylie Scott's (SO., Dayton, Minn.) Work with the Commission has achieved much more than its local Gustavus community.
Scott, who serves as a second -year student in the Saac leadership team, helped to sponsor an event Gift of Life Marrow RegistryA non-profit organization that focuses on facilitating blood stem cell and bone marrow competitions for potential transplants. Her donor drive, organized in October 2024, identified a life-saving match for a 33-year-old man fighting against Hodgkin's lymphoma.
“I loved the concept of the event,” said Scott, a major for biology. “It was an easy 10 minutes to fill in some paperwork, but I knew it could have a huge impact on someone else's life.”
The event was brought to the attention of Assistant Athletic Director and Senior Woman Administrator Rachelle Sherden Through the partnership of the department with Chi Alpha SigmaA non-profit organization that was established to recognize student athletes who excel in their sport, class and community.
In her first year in her new role as an assistant advertisement and SWA, Sherden is also accused of serving as a consultant for both Saac and Chi Alpha Sigma, alongside assistant Cross Country and Track and Field Coach Hailey Hill. While Chi Alpha Sigma brought the event to the attention of Sherden and the representatives of Gustavus Saac, Sherden was not surprised that her team of more than 40 student athletes, who included at least one representative of each program, jumped on the idea.
“Saac, and especially our SAAC leadership group, has become a real owner this year when increasing the student athlete experience and giving something back to the campus and a larger community,” said Shagerden of the passionate group of student athletes.
The partnership of the college with Chi Alpha Sigma has certainly facilitated this, with 167 student athletes who receive induction in society this spring. The Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) announced a partnership with the National College Athlete Honor Society For all 13 conference institutions in August 2024.
“It was great to see the growth in Chi Alpha Sigma in recent years,” said Miac Associate Commissioner BJ PickardIt also serves as the Chi Alpha Sigma Assistant Director. “Being suitable with this organization is really a privilege for me because of the caliber of people who brings it together. We can celebrate individuals who are not only exceptional collegial competitors, but they are also devoted students who actively become positive in their local and campus communities.”
Scott served as an event coordinator and worked directly with Gift or Life staff to ensure that the event was a success. She and football captain Braden Black '24 helped to organize table and logistics and perform the drive, which took place over the course of three days. The additional responsibilities of Scott include training staff, facilitating volunteer reporting and sending the cotton swab packages to the register. The competitive nature of the athletes fed the success of the drive, while Scott and Black asked teams to compete to recruit most volunteers. Their challenge resulted in more than 100 people who participated in the three -day process.
Regardless of the result, Scott found that the event helped her develop new skills in her area of interest and offered an educational experience that lives changed far beyond her own.
“It was such a great feeling,” she said about learning the life -saving competition. “It was a group effort without the help of everyone on campus, the staff of Gift of Life, 'Ro' [Sherden]and Hailey [Hill]This event would not have been possible. It was incredible that our group effort helped save someone's life. “
And for the graduated Champlin Park, the passion for helping others will not end up in graduation because she hopes to go to the medical school with the intention of becoming a doctor. She is also minusoring in both chemistry and public health.
“I think the strictness of academics in combination with leadership, problem -solving skills and teamwork that I have learned through athletics and will set me up for success in this area at Gustavus.”
Even as a second-year student, Scott's passion for Saac and the Gustavus Student athlete community did not go unnoticed because it was selected as a candidate for the NCAA Division III National Committee.
“I love supporting other sports on campus, and Saac helped me to make contact with other teams and build relationships with athletes that I would otherwise have had no interaction with. In general I want to be a voice for other student athletes and argue for things that would improve their chances and experiences.”
On the ice, Scott helped the wind to their 18th national tournament performance in Leiden, ending with a general record of 21-7-0 and 15-3-0 in the conference, good for a second place in the MIAC. She had a total of three goals and 13 assists for 16 points that play ahead both the defense and during the season. She was a Miac all-play-off selection the season before, was honored as the most excellent first-year student of the team in 2023-24 and was one of the four finalists for the Gustavus Athletics Newcomer of the year last year.
The news from Scott's life -saving match just happened NCAA Division III week (6-12 April), which celebrates the impact that athletics and student athletes have in division III campuses and their surrounding communities. As part of the Diii Week Initiative, Scott and Saac organize an upcoming basketball tournament for Special Olympics to contribute to the Special Olympics Mission to put an end to the discrimination of people with intellectual disabilities. The tournament takes place on Saturday 12 April at 9 am, with both skills sessions and team crimmages.
About Chi Alpha Sigma
The National College Athlete Honor Society, Inc. is a registered 501 (C) (3) non-profit organization that was founded in 1996. Theta Chi Alpha and Chi Alpha Sigma work with state chapters of bi- and four-year institutions to recognize student athletes that excel in their sport, classroom and the community.
About Gift of Life Marrow Registry
Gift of Life Marrow Registry is a 501 (C) (3) non-profit organization with head office in Boca Raton, FLA. Founded in 1991, the organization is dedicated to saving lives by facilitating blood stem cells and bone marrow transplants for patients with leukemia, lymphoma and other blood-related diseases. The register houses its ultramodern stem cell collection center, Biobank and Laboratory. Go to www.giftoflife.org for more information about the Gift of Life Marrow Registry.
About NCA DIII SAC
The Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) represents the Division III Student-Athlete Voice in the Division III Governance Structure by reviewing legislation; identifying significant issues of student athlete problems; Implementation of national initiatives based on student athlete; encouraging a community reach; And improving division III student-athlete involvement in and understanding of division III in general. The SAAC is also the committee that is primarily responsible for maintaining and coordinating the national partnership of the division with Special Olympics. The committee meets personally three times a year in January, July and November and has a teleconference in April.
