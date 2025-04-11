



Bangladesh's cricket board is investigating a potential incident with the match fixing during the Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League match on Wednesday between Gulshan and Shinepukur in the Shere Bangla National Stadium. Gulshan, part of the prime minister of Bangladeshs, won the competition with five runs after the controversial stump of Shinepukur Wicketkeeper Minhajul Abedin, who had left Crease and had left the ball. Fox Cricket, available on Kayo Sports, is the only place to view every match of the Indian Premier League from the 2025 excluding live | New at Kayo? Buy your first month for just $ 1. Limited time offer> During the Run -stress, Shinepukur needed six points to win from 43 balls with one wicket in hand when Abbedin, unbeaten at the time 34 deliveries were confronted, accused of Gulshan -Spinner Naeem Islam and a broad delivery left behind. The 27-year-old turned and stood his bat outside the fold before he dragged the willow further away from safety. Gulshan Gloveman Alif Hasan, after he had not detached the bail at his first attempt, completed the stump to end the game and seal victory. Shinepukur was extended before 173 in 43, with the defeat of five run that confirmed their relegation to the second division of the competitions. < style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> This is shocking, said commentator Mazhar Uddin Omi. I've never seen anything like that. < style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Bangladesh's cricket board is investigating a potential incident with the match fixing during the Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League match on Wednesday between Gulshan and Shinepukur in the Shere Bangla National Stadium. Source: FOX Sports Later on Wednesday, the Cricket Committee of Dhaka Metropolis confirmed that it informed the BCBS-Anti-corruption-body body about the incident. We saw the images. It was the last resignation of the day. Things like this is usually the responsibility of the match referees, said CCDM League coordinator Sabbir Ahmed, as reported by Sponge. We are aware of the TV referee who sits next to him, so they must have studied the images. They are supposed to give a report on the incident. On Thursday, the BCBS anti-corruption officials and the Dhaka Premier Division Cricket Leagues Technical Committee confirmed that they investigated the incident. The BCB wants to repeat its fixed dedication to maintain the integrity of the game and to maintain the highest ethical standards in cricket, the BCB said in a statement. The board has a zero tolerance policy in relation to any form of corruption or misconduct that can endanger the spirit of sport. The BCB Anti-Corruption Unit and the Technical Committee of Leagues immediately started an investigation into the alleged irregularities associated with the competition. The BCB is committed to guaranteeing honesty and discipline in all cricket activities under its jurisdiction and will take the necessary actions based on the findings of the investigation.

