Alabama Football: Some bales of the farmer wants from his next QB, either Ty Simpson, Austin Mack or Keelon Russell





Alabama Voetbal coach Kalen Deboer has not yet shared who will be his starting quarterback in 2025, but the coach made clear what he wants from the person who gets the job. Doel Member of Tide 100.9 On Thursday after the third and final scrimmage of spring, and he did not chop words what he coveted by his next signal caller. I think a lot of it is, we want that playmaker, Deboer said. We want that guy … I don't just want a game manager who is there. If we are going to win at the level where we want to win, we want a man who is going to produce and make the big plays. It is clear that there is also a piece where you cannot make the big mistakes. Especially at critical moments; Whether in the red zone, end of games, end of halves, things like that. To ensure that Alabama has someone who is able to get those things done, various coaches work with the group, including offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb and coordinator/Quarterbacks coach Nick Sheridan. Nick Sheridan and Ryan Grubb just do great work together with collaborating these guys in the right direction, Deboer said. Alabama will hold a day on Saturday, which will also be made up as an exercise, not a competition. It will yield a glimpse of Ty Simpson, Austin Mack and Keelon Russell. Regarding where the competition is on its way to A-Day, Deboer said that all three are getting better. However, there seems to be no clear answer yet. People want to know a decision and things like that, Deboer said. For us you don't feel that they are up to the point where there is a separation where there is a ceiling that they have touched. I think it would be pretty foolish for us to make a decision now. We have enough time to work through it and let these guys work the summer. Deboer said that all three are talented and he likes the direction they are going. Similar to being able to pass and that kind of priority are for what they do, but also otherwise in a few things and how they sometimes get the ball over the field and what their favorite throws are, and so on, Deboer said. That keeps us, because they are so similar, to worry about changing who we are, what our philosophy is, so these guys would continue to compete. They do it in a healthy way. They are there for each other, but they also compete. I love what they do. Many positives. Nick Kelly is an Alabama Beat writer for Follow him on X And the Alabama Media Group. Follow him on X And Instagram.

