Shocking moment hockey player sends referee flying in the shelves … so that he earns a suspension of 10 games

A Minor League hockey player was suspended for 10 games after he flown into a referee and sent him to the boards during a match last week.

Winger Adam Beckman, who plays for the AHL -Affiliate team Bridgeport of the New York Islanders, has received the long ban for 'physical abuse of an official' after the incident on April 5.

Although he got the shelves at speed, the referee did not suffer any injuries and he could stand up again and continue with the game.

Beckman also seemed apologetic after he accidentally collided with him on the ice.

The 23-year-old, however, will now miss the last five AHL matches of the islanders this season and the first five games of the next campaign after receiving the prohibition.

It is unclear with which team that will be, anyway, because he becomes a free agent at the end of the season.

Beckman joined the Islanders Organization earlier this year after he was traded by the New Jersey Devils.

He has scored four goals and seven points in 12 games since he made the move, causing Bridgeport, which is at the bottom of the Atlantic Division.

After being selected in the third round of the 2019 design by De Wild, Beckman made 23 performances in the NHL.

All those performances came with Minnesota, who finally exchanged him to New Jersey last year.

Beckman's 'physical abuse' of the referee Last week was not the worst treatment of an official who was seen on the ice in recent weeks.

Earlier this week, former NHL attacker Brendan Lemieux was suspended for hitting a referee while a fight with an opponent during a match in Switzerland.