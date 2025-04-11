



Cricket Act celebrated the annual ACT Cricket Awards on Thursday evening by welcoming two new members in the prestigious Hall of Fame. Kim Fazackery and Graeme Smith were inaugurated as the 19one and 20one Members of the Cricket Act Hall of Fame respectively, both honored for their important contributions to ACT Cricket and their role in inspiring the next generation of local cricketers. Kim Fazackery: a pioneer in ladies cricket Kim, a right -handed Slagman and right -wing medium bowler, started her cricket trip in Hobart, Tasmania. After representing Tasmania from 1985 to 1991, she moved to the ACT in the 1991/92 season. Her movement turned out to be fruitful when she was selected for the Australian test and one day international teams and became the sixth player who represents Australia while playing for the ACT. During her three seasons with the ACT, Fazackery played 21 games, scored 339 points on an average of 24.21 and took 32 wickets on 21.13, with a best performance of 5 for 42 against New South Wales. Internationally she played three test matches and nine in one day of internationals and took a total of 12 wickets. Kim played locally for the Tuggeranong Valley and Weston Creek Clubs and became the first player from Tuggeranong Valley to play for Australia. Later she moved to Queensland, represented the state and became one of the few players who compete for three states in the Australian cricket championships women. Graeme Smith: A Spin Bowling Maestro Graeme Smith moved to Canberra in 1961 and soon became one of the most lively personalities of ACT-Corres and a striking leg spin bowler. Smith started his career at Turner and also played for Ainslie, Northern Suburbs, Ginninderra and South Woden, with 230 games in the first class and took a record 878 Wickets on an average of 11.20a record that is still in the Cricket of Act First Grade. Smiths career included from 1961/62 to 1981/82, in which he took more than 1000 wickets in Canberra, including competitions for the act and other small representative games. He reached 73 times five wickets in an innings, with his best bowling figures 9 for 90 for Turner against Anu. It is remarkable that in a match from 1962 for Turner against Manuka-Yarralumla, he took 7 for 8 from only 2.2 eight-ball overs, including a triple hat trickfive wickets in five balls the only copy in Premier 1st grade cricket in Australia. Smith also played 20 games for the ACT, including five as captain, who took 71 wickets on an average of 12.32. He took five wickets eight times in an innings for the territory, with the best figures from 8 for 57 against Illawarra in 1968/69. Moreover, he was selected three times for Southern New South Wales and played for the Premiers XI in 1963 against the MCC, who coincided with Sir Donald Bradmans who was the last game ever. A special thanks to act statistician Adam Morehouse for compiling the above tribute.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cricketact.com.au/news/4247011/cricket-act-inducts-two-legends-into-hall-of-fame The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

