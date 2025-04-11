



NEW YORK The tenth ranked Columbia Men Tennis team will play a split home and road races this weekend. The Lions play their last match of the 2024-25 season in the Philip and Cheryl Milstein Family Tennis Center on Friday when they compete against Penn. On Sunday, Columbia goes to Princeton for a matchup of the top two teams in the Ivy League rankings. Live coverage Action of the Milstein Family Tennis Center This weekend is being carried out by BroadcastLiveColumbia's Stretch Portal. Fans can also follow the promotion live viaLive Scores Online.

Sunday's game against Princeton is broadcast Princetons Stretchportaal. Lions in the ITA ranking Columbia (13-4, 3-0 IVY) is still well represented in the most recent Ita-Singles and Doubles rankings released this week. Three lions are arranged in singles, while two double savings earn rankings.

Michael Zheng remains at the top of the ITA Division I Singles rankings, while teammates Nicolas Braaksel fell to No. 53 this week, Hugo Hashimoto Two places goes up to no. 74.

The duo of Zheng and Hashimoto earned the highest Doubles ranking list for the Lions at number 30. Zheng and Kotzen arrived at number 42. Singles #1 Michael Zheng #53 Nicolas Braaksel #74 Hugo Hashimoto Double #30 Michael Zheng“ Hugo Hashimoto #42 Michael Zheng“Nicolas Braaksel Last time -out Columbia improved to 3-0 in Ivy League game with back-to-back sweeps about visiting Brown and Yale last weekend. On Sunday, the Lions showed no signs of fatigue that defeated the number 50-arranged Bulldogs and defeated Yale 4-0.

Columbia secured the double point thanks to strong impressions of the duo of Max Westfal And Sach's Palta Die Krish Gupta and Dylan Tsoi defeated 6-1 in the No. 2 place. On the number 1 court,Michael ZhengAndNicolas BraakselSecure the double point with a 6-2 victory over Jason Shuler/Jim Ji. In the Singles competition,Branch glassSecure the first point for the Lions and defeated Dylan Tsoi 6-4, 6-0 at the No. 6 place. Kotzen brought the Lions one point closer to the victory with an efficient straight set of victory over Edward Liao, and won 6-3, 6-2. Hugo Hashimoto Secure the match with a straight sets victory over Eric Li, who won 6-4, 6-4. Following the lions Stay up to date with everything Columbia men tennis by following the Lions on X (@Culionsmten), Instagram (@culionsmten) and on Facebook (@columbiaathletics).

