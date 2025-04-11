The 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles debut mixed gender matches in various sports, announced the international Olympic Committee on Wednesday.

A total of 11,198 athletes have been set to participate in the games, the organization said, and some will be part of groundbreaking new events.

Mixed team events will be added in artistic gymnastics, track and field, golf, archery, table tennis and coastal throwing.

In Track and Field – which had already had a 4×400 mixed relay – a 4×100 mixed relay is added.

The mixed competition of Golf will be completely new in the games, while the mixed artistic gymnastics format still has to be formalized.

“The mixed events are a real real embodiment of gender equality – men and women participating in the same team, on the same playing field for their country,” said IOC sports director Kit McConnell on Wednesday.

Vernon Norwood, Kaylyn Brown, Bryce Deadmon and Shamier Little of the United States, celebrate after winning the silver medal in the 4 x 400 meter relay finals in Pari

Team USA Gymnastics star Simone Biles could participate in a mixed team event

'We have seen the real success of this [mixed-gender events]. They bring something incredibly special to the athletes involved. '

The La Olympics in particular will have a majority field for the first time.

The IOC said that 50.5 percent of athletes in the 2028 competitions will be women.

That change is partly because women's football will have 16 teams compared to 12 in the Herendivisie.

The water polo and boxing competitions have also been changed with an equal amount of men and women.

In addition, five sports are added to the LA Games program.

Baseball/softball, cricket, lacrosse, pumpkin and flag football will all be part of the Olympic Games.

It is not confirmed whether or not NFL players can compete in flag football, although a promo was released last summer Featured Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts.