Cricket Power Makelaars set to discuss Test-Odi Future and Afghanistan Ladies Problem

The future of Test Cricket is perhaps an important point of conversation at the quarterly meetings of the ICC

It felt like Jay Shah has been on the hot chair of running worldwide cricket – although some hard -bitten observers would claim that he was already sending the steering wheel as the boss of Almighty India – for eternity.

As can be rejected by his social media accounts, he was incredibly busy crossing the world from Brisbane to Lausanne, mixing it with the Bigwigs of World Sport in his new role as chairman of the International Cricket Council.

Shah has not even taken the trouble to hide openly patriotism during Indias Triumph at the Champions Trophy final in rather collapsing scenes. It feels like centuries, but Shah has only been in the top job since December and will chair his first official ICC board meetings in Zimbabwe in the coming days.

Jay Shah Na India won the Champions-Trophy (photo by Matthew Lewis-ICC/ICC via Getty Images) ICC via Getty images

It is the first time that Zimbabwe, a smaller full member of the member who appears as a destination for large cricket events, will organize crickets conclave. Here are the urgent issues that are expected to be poured out, although some may not be discussed.

Test departments

As I recently wrote, it is expected that the discussion will be about a radical proposal to split the 12 test countries into two divisions. It is unlikely that it will be officially officially submitted, with details sketchy. Some administrative directors remain in the dark, with only a report of The age newspaper In January they fill in the empty places.

A bottleneck can be promotion and relegation, with ICC board director and Zimbabwe chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani who tells me that he would vote against a proposal that it did not include.

In-game bonus points and extra points for the world test championship, as reported in De Telegraafwill be ratified during the meetings.

T20 World Cup request

It is expected that it is an update to an application about whether there was a cost bladder – which is believed to be around $ 20 million – for last year's American part of the T20 World Cup. Deputy chairman Imran Khwaja helped the investigation that includes an audit in the American leg – which organized 16 out of 55 games in the first major event of Crickets at the world's largest sports market.

There is a special focus on the modular stadium of New Yorks on Long Island and whether there was a cost bladder on a land that criticized his slow drop-in pitch with Batting is particularly difficult.

The land, which organized eight competitions, including the money-spinning India-Pakistan collision, was built in just a few months and coupled to $ 30 million-as I first reported in April.

The Nassau County International Stadium was demolished the day after organizing his last competition. There was a commotion of senior positions in the ICC in the aftermath of the T20 World Cup.

Pakistan and India played each other in New York (photo by J. Conrad Williams, Jr./newsday RM via … More Getty images) News Day via Getty images

Star conflicts

There will be discussions about a $ 3 billion dispute between the ICC and the most important star of the broadcasting rights arising from a deal – for the broadcast global cricket rights in India from 2024-27 – the two parties that were originally struck in 2022.

Star Chiefs want to re -negotiate the deal and reduce its value by a maximum of half after the original deal has been closed about the concept that it would sell a part of the ZeetV deal. But Zeetv's merger deal with Sony collapsed and it left the star behind to pay the entire bill.

Afghanistan Ladies Cricket

There will probably be an update about the situation of the Afghanistan, crickets that are the most of the most sad and sad issue. But it is almost certain that no sanctions will be made on the Afghanistan cricket board.

Women's Cricket has ended in Afghanistan since the Talibans Bloody Takeover in 2021 and Australia and England have taken human rights cases with regard to the Talibans treatment of women and girls. They have promised to lower the bilateral tires against Afghanistan while the Taliban is in power.

Developing cricket of ladies is an important part of the entire membership, which is only granted to 12 cricket countries – Afghanistan is one of them – and offers access to financing, power and prestige.

But there is a widespread restraint on the ICC board to punish the Afghanistan administrative body in measures that would essentially paralyze the fan favorite team of the Afghanistan.

Despite the increasing pressure on the issue, which was again in the spotlight in January after Afghanistan had organized Womens XI in Melbourne, the stripping of the entire membership is not considered.

Last year there was a push led by Australia to set aside a percentage of income from Afghanistan to finance women's cricket.

Afghanistan Ladies XI played in Melbourne in January (photo by Martin Keep/AFP via Getty Images) … More AFP via Getty images

But it was not the case because of the high costs of the men's team of Afghanistan. They do not play a cricket at home due to security problems and are mainly located in the VAE and India.

A working group helped by Khwaja – which would be dissolved but has remained intact – is expected to offer an update at the meetings.

2028 Olympic Games

During the week it was revealed that there will each be six teams per gender for the cricket competitions at the Olympic Games in Los Angeles. But strangers remain about the qualification system and the locations.

The qualification format and whether the US of the host country earn automatic slots will probably be discussed.

It was previously disputed that Olympic places would be allocated to the top six in the ICCS Mens and Ladies T20 rankings on a closing date. But there have been calls to implement qualification tournaments, although crickets crammed calendar that can make it difficult.

ODI Super League

The future of ODI Cricket remains in the spotlight. There are a handful of boards that insist on the revival of the Scrapped 13 team ODI Super League, although a definitive decision at the meetings is unlikely.

The Super League cannot return quickly because of a new qualifying path that has already been approved for the World Cup 14-Team 2027.

ICC Chief Executive appointment is approaching

In a movement that has been expected for some time, ICC -chief Executive Geoff Allardice resigned in January, but remained in the role until his successor has been appointed. The search is almost over with an announcement that is expected in the coming weeks will be learned.

At the end of last year, when Allardice's future seemed weak, Sanjog Gupta, Disney Star Head of Sports, according to sources of the industry, was bound as a possible replacement.

Geoff Allardice goes off as ICC Chief (photo by Patrick Bolger-ICC/ICC via Getty Images) ICC via Getty images

Julys AGM

Since the COVID-19 Pandemie, the ICC Quarterly meetings have usually been held at the Dubai headquarters or are being timed to coincide with large ICC events. It was previously held in a number of countries, including Associate Nations Scotland and Singapore, while members traveled wide and sides.

There is a appetite to keep meetings at different locations again, as underlined by the historical visit to Zimbabwe. It seems that the annual general meeting of Julys will return to Singapore for the first time since 2011 after several European countries have been considered.