Sports
The injuries of Florida QB DJ Lagway have put CFP -Hoop in Limbo
Florida football coach Billy Napier offers the opening statement after first spring training scrimmage
Napier and the Gators have three more exercises before the Orange and Blue match on Saturday 12 April.
He does not throw in the spring practice and there is no time schedule for his return.
And that is about the only certainty this season for injured people Florida Quarterback DJ Lagway.
So much we know: if Florida Draws a quarterback when the spring portal opens next week, there is more to unfold it Development of the story.
Coach Billy Napier in Florida says that Lagway has a shoulder injury and a lower injury injury. Two people near the situation, speak with USA Today Sports due to anonymity because of the sensitivity of the case, said that Lagways shoulder injury could eventually need surgery, and his lower body injury is a core inquiry.
That leaves Lagway, one of the matches in rising stars, with two considerable injuries on the way to a criticism outside the season for the Gators. Lagway also had a hamstring injury in 2024 that put him offside in the second half against Georgia and the entire game of the following week in Texas.
He is doing great, Napier said last week when he was asked about Lagway during a spring practice media. It has been adjusted in terms of his ability to throw the ball.
That is, he did not throw the entire spring.
Spring Power Rankings:Big ten | SEC | ACC | Big 12
The two people in the vicinity of the situation said that the shoulder injury more than probably needs surgery at some point. De Hoop is rest outside the season, no less than six months of non-growing will strengthen the shoulder, or at least allow Lagway to play the 2025 season.
He could then undergo surgery after the season and be ready for the beginning of the 2026 season. Lagway initially injured the shoulder in high school and extensive rest and rehabilitation was the course of treatment.
The Lagway family, in consultation with the staff and team and private doctors in Florida, has decided to rest and rehabilitate this season outside of season instead of a possible operation that would now prevent Lagway from playing the most or the entire 2025 season.
Napier, who has already refused the low season to explain the details of the injury, said last week, you know, it is really a holistic approach in terms of what did with him.
This is a sticky situation at many levels. Florida has invested considerable NIL funds on Lagway, and the Gators are a completely different team when he plays.
He not only led the Gators on an increase in the late season with victories over LSU and Mississippi, Florida led SEC champion Georgia 13-6 late in the second quarter when Lagway sustained the hamstring injury.
With Lagway, the Gators had astonished the defense of Georgia and clambering to adapt. Without Lagway, the Gaters with a walk-on replaced replacement with a one-dimensional attack in a loss of 34-20.
Lagway started six games in 2024 and threw up for 1,915 yards and 12 touchdowns with nine interceptions. He was also an average of 10 meters per attempt, and Florida's attack was drastically different with him in the middle.
The Gators officially ended the Playoff of the University Football on LSU and Ole Miss In back-to-back weeks on the back of Lagways Big-Play skills and a rapidly improving defense. The increase in the late season became a referendum on Napier and Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin's call for patience with a young and development team.
Now Florida is a choice of sleep for the play -off of the University Football.
The problem that improves: Lagways backups are Walk-On Aidan Warner, who struggled last season against Georgia and Texas de SECS two best defenses and one-off blue chip-rekruut Harrison Bailey, who will play for his fourth team this fall (Tennessee, UNLV, Louisville).
None of those two seems to be the answer to one of the most difficult diagrams of the nations. The Gators have road races in 2025 against Miami (Fla.), Texas A&M, LSU, Ole Miss next to a neutral place against Georgia and home games against Texas and Tennessee.
The idea of Warner and/or Bailey that wins one of those games seems far-fetched, although Bailey's Yards and three touchdowns threw in his only start in Louisville a Bowl victory on Washington.
Warner played the best of the two in the spring exercises, and both receive a majority of repetitions in the spring match on Saturday. Perhaps one of the two separates in that game and the staff does not have the need to add from the portal.
And at this point, every addition of the spring portal that will be officially opened on April 16 for 10 days that is good enough to start day 1 should accept the reality that it may not happen in 2025.
For now, the focus is on Lagway and his wounded shoulder. It is the difference between a play -off sleeper or the big unknown.
That is perhaps the only certainty this season in Florida.
Matt Hayes is the Senior National College Football Writer for USA Today Sports Network. Follow him on X @Mathayescfb.
