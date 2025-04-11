Connect with us

County Cricket: Lancashire against North Hants, Surrey V Hampshire and more Live | County Championship

 


Sam Cook is bowling nicely here – Freddie McCann has just about survived some excellent probage outside off stump – but it is Jamie Porter with the first two wickets of the day. Ben Slater was tucked up lbw from around the wicket and Haseeb Hameeb has fallen just now pushing out to an outswinger and nicking off for a 21-ball duck. In comes Joe Clarke with the score four for two in the seventh over.

Good misty morning! Welcome to round two of this Championship extravaganza/last hurrah.

There really was a breathless hush to the last hour on Monday the games at Lords and Taunton going down to the shoe-chewing final over, only to end in draws. The first-round spoils went to Notts and Hampshire, Leicester, Derbyshire and Kent time will tell if they are still on top when the leaves turn.

Play starts at 11am and well be here all day, so pull up your chair and settle in. The coffee is brewing.

DIVISION ONE

“,”elementId”:”e9ccb54e-a281-459b-8da3-17df0771b4a4″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Chester le Street: Durham v Warwickshire

“,”elementId”:”2c561012-523c-4baa-8f44-199dab5995ac”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Trent Bridge: Nottinghamshire v Essex

“,”elementId”:”db1ec9d9-94fe-46ed-a546-a2104d93af9c”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

The Oval: Surrey v Hampshire

“,”elementId”:”15bda32e-d5f2-45aa-8d0c-16496cb669ca”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Hove: Sussex v Somerset

“,”elementId”:”4e752c0e-3086-4f97-bf06-cab109921c9c”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Headingley: Yorkshire v Worcestershire

“,”elementId”:”526237d4-6e52-4783-89c3-ee36e26a8e9f”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

DIVISION TWO

“,”elementId”:”e8d08a74-da24-49e1-83f0-85125033f2fa”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Bristol: Gloucestershire v Glamorgan

“,”elementId”:”d7b6c704-cf68-40cd-9a46-0b7dbeb4d0dd”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Canterbury: Kent v Middlesex

“,”elementId”:”bc4e2d4f-f38b-4e9b-bfed-1f004cefe57e”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Old Trafford: Lancashire v Northamptonshire

“,”elementId”:”ab291e1d-a63e-4d24-8481-8a89dbe217be”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Grace Road: Leicestershire v Derbyshire

Too early?

“,”elementId”:”f53e78dd-15db-4717-bd9e-c8fb94e097a1″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

1 Notts 22

“,”elementId”:”8d897c1b-391e-43bf-9a7f-b3028bd9aa50″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

2 Hants 19

“,”elementId”:”94ba3623-a285-40ea-b838-a5c8e4082c24″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

3 Somerset 16

“,”elementId”:”63fb548d-b7cf-4913-98e7-251b5d33c8c7″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

4 Sussex 15

“,”elementId”:”d2b72890-a2ce-4c9d-99cf-befc77a331d7″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

5 Warwicks 14

“,”elementId”:”7f64bdea-1200-4ac5-b1ab-0ceb9821cd2e”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

6 Essex 14

“,”elementId”:”fda2d76d-fda4-420a-b198-53b78e3b3eba”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

7 Surrey 11

“,”elementId”:”775bcbc8-b0d7-4d04-b0e0-899c054987b4″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

8 Worcestershire 9

“,”elementId”:”839625fb-f51e-45e2-8095-39a275da06d0″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

9 Durham 5

“,”elementId”:”2130407c-a670-43f4-b82e-c7ba0e524062″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

10 Yorkshire 3

And when afternoon is approaching (Although not on the pavilion clock), Anderson Philip gets his first about the season. Clean orange soles on his shiny white boots. A warm applause from the believers, spread over the ground as toffee pennies in Quality Street. Bartlett is vigilant.

