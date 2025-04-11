Sports
County Cricket: Lancashire against North Hants, Surrey V Hampshire and more Live | County Championship
Good misty morning! Welcome to round two of this Championship extravaganza/last hurrah.
“,”elementId”:”4cd447c2-fc91-4232-945a-64b7340a2c4c”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”
There really was a breathless hush to the last hour on Monday the games at Lords and Taunton going down to the shoe-chewing final over, only to end in draws. The first-round spoils went to Notts and Hampshire, Leicester, Derbyshire and Kent time will tell if they are still on top when the leaves turn.
“,”elementId”:”1d0eb883-83b6-4d0b-a62b-9a402001d2f2″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”
Play starts at 11am and well be here all day, so pull up your chair and settle in. The coffee is brewing.
DIVISION ONE
“,”elementId”:”e9ccb54e-a281-459b-8da3-17df0771b4a4″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”
Chester le Street: Durham v Warwickshire
“,”elementId”:”2c561012-523c-4baa-8f44-199dab5995ac”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”
Trent Bridge: Nottinghamshire v Essex
“,”elementId”:”db1ec9d9-94fe-46ed-a546-a2104d93af9c”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”
The Oval: Surrey v Hampshire
“,”elementId”:”15bda32e-d5f2-45aa-8d0c-16496cb669ca”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”
Hove: Sussex v Somerset
“,”elementId”:”4e752c0e-3086-4f97-bf06-cab109921c9c”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”
Headingley: Yorkshire v Worcestershire
“,”elementId”:”526237d4-6e52-4783-89c3-ee36e26a8e9f”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”
DIVISION TWO
“,”elementId”:”e8d08a74-da24-49e1-83f0-85125033f2fa”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”
Bristol: Gloucestershire v Glamorgan
“,”elementId”:”d7b6c704-cf68-40cd-9a46-0b7dbeb4d0dd”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”
Canterbury: Kent v Middlesex
“,”elementId”:”bc4e2d4f-f38b-4e9b-bfed-1f004cefe57e”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”
Old Trafford: Lancashire v Northamptonshire
“,”elementId”:”ab291e1d-a63e-4d24-8481-8a89dbe217be”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”
Grace Road: Leicestershire v Derbyshire
Too early?
“,”elementId”:”f53e78dd-15db-4717-bd9e-c8fb94e097a1″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”
1 Notts 22
“,”elementId”:”8d897c1b-391e-43bf-9a7f-b3028bd9aa50″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”
2 Hants 19
“,”elementId”:”94ba3623-a285-40ea-b838-a5c8e4082c24″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”
3 Somerset 16
“,”elementId”:”63fb548d-b7cf-4913-98e7-251b5d33c8c7″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”
4 Sussex 15
“,”elementId”:”d2b72890-a2ce-4c9d-99cf-befc77a331d7″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”
5 Warwicks 14
“,”elementId”:”7f64bdea-1200-4ac5-b1ab-0ceb9821cd2e”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”
6 Essex 14
“,”elementId”:”fda2d76d-fda4-420a-b198-53b78e3b3eba”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”
7 Surrey 11
“,”elementId”:”775bcbc8-b0d7-4d04-b0e0-899c054987b4″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”
8 Worcestershire 9
“,”elementId”:”839625fb-f51e-45e2-8095-39a275da06d0″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”
9 Durham 5
“,”elementId”:”2130407c-a670-43f4-b82e-c7ba0e524062″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”
10 Yorkshire 3
Important events
And when afternoon is approaching (Although not on the pavilion clock), Anderson Philip gets his first about the season. Clean orange soles on his shiny white boots. A warm applause from the believers, spread over the ground as toffee pennies in Quality Street. Bartlett is vigilant.
Around the Dival site With a Friday strike:
Here at OT, Balderson and Bailey and falter in, Big Guns Anderson and Turner to come. Northants 32-1.
Lyth and Bean have a good time HeadingleyBashen 49 of the first ten overs of Worcestershire.
NOTTS are portered on Trent Bridge, 13-2. Ten overs road, porter 2-3 and cook 0-6.
Surrey are also against early problems Hampshire39-2. Burns caught on two and pope for 14. Wickets for Wheal and Abbott.
And Lewis Gregory has an early wicket in Hove, Haines Bowlode for 14. Sussex 42-1.
I have an ex-GP friend Anyone who has moved to Leek and has had a lot of work on her new house, writes Mike Daniels.
She was surprised that the workers called her doctor because she had not told them what she did for a living. Eventually she realized that they called her duck!
Cooking watch
Sam Cook is beautiful here – Freddie McCann has survived just about an excellent question outside Stomp – but it is Jamie Porter with the first two wickets of the day. Ben Slater was hid lbw around the Wicket and Haseb Hameeb has just fallen to an outswinger and Nicking for a duck with 21 ball. In Joe Clarke comes over with the four four score in the seventh.
A wicket in the first hour, Vasconcelos hits away, trapped behind the baby face Balderson before 16. Oh well, at least 16 runs richer than he would have been, if Jennings had not had him messing around early. Northants 25-1.
The pavilion clock here AT Old Trafford runs slowly for six minutes and makes Keaton headboy Jennings leaves for the throw. Read the runes in it.
Good morning Tim Maitland!
Greetings asked
Just think about my next thesis for my doctorate in making the bleeding clear, and it seems that Yorkshire and Northamptonshire have the most to prove in their respective divisions after being folded in their season openers relatively cheaply.
Yorkshire at least had the Adam Lyth Second-Inning Masterclass in Standing Your Ground (106 in 275 balls) to remind them that fighting spirit has its place in the County Championship.
Northants Batting looks paper without Emilio Gay this season, although you expect Darren Lehman to have been in their ears this week.
That said, I just supplemented with gays on debut for Durham: Donuts and only ten balls confronted. Did anyone do worse last week?
An early morning drop, Between the second and third slip, vasconcelos for a duck. A slow Manchester sighs.
Ali Martin
Asked Yello and friends. Just arrived at Sunny Trent Bridge this season, while the players walked out of their auxiliary dressing rooms in the Radcliffe Road End. The old pavilion looks a bit like the house I left this morning: a construction site. Essex won the pitch and has a jam roll, so an early look at Sam Cook (with Rob Key believed that he was present today). Already had a first me duck from one of the stewards, so everything is good in the world.
Apologize About the lack of messages, I couldn't find my keys. There were of course in my handbag. Here at Old Trafford, Lancs won the Worp and North Hands put it in.
He knew that the dog dumped -throer was the best choice? Ali Martin talks to Man of the Moment, Tom Banton, fresh of his 371 against Worcestershire.
