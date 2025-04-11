Ou -football 'really competitive' when declining during spring training

Norman Oklahoma Running position is filled with two veterans and two first -year students who were given considerable playing time last season.

Gavin Sawchuk And Jovantae Barnes will start their fourth seasons with the Sooners In the fall, while Taylor Tatum And Xavier Robinson Want to take another step as a second -year students next season. OU has four productive returners when reducing all who can probably start a rare performance in the modern era of University Football.

I speak for myself, Ou is a special place, especially for the declining position, Sawchuk said after one of the last spring practices of Sooners. There is an opportunity to do great things here with history like a run here. So just have that opportunity to do that, and then it's a competitive game. Wherever you go, you have to compete.

Now that the Spring Camp is coming to an end after the Crimson Combine on Saturday, there was a strong competition to run back. Barnes, Ous who led back a season with 577 Yards, was not a full participant this spring when he worked to return from a foot injury.

Sawchuk has kept the way with Robinson and Tatum behind him.

It has become great, Sawchuk said. The team looks really good, the attack is doing well. Love Coach (Ben) Arbuckle. I love the schedules he puts together. Run back, we have competitive. We have worked. So it was great. Just have everyone in the neighborhood as an attack, also as a team. It's about getting better.

Although it is usually the same faces in the position group, the Sooners -running are adapting to a new violation led by Arbuckle and Quarterback John Mate.

They are different schemes, different play calls, but many of the same routes, schedules and runs, Sawchuk said. It only adapts to his calling style, what he likes to do, some small tweaks, some blocking and some route assignments. But in the end he has good things. He has some smart things. And I love what he is doing, getting many opportunities to make large plays from all positions.

Sawchuk added from Mate: he is a great Quarterback. A great guy, great leader. He is a competitor, he is tough. Just like to be there. You just feel that energy from him. So it's great to be with him. It's great to have such a person at Quarterback who leads and pushes the indictment.

Sawchuk is now a veteran and wants to increase a leader for this in the coming season. Last season did not go as planned for the former recruit of four stars, which hurried for only one touchdown and appeared in just nine games.

Sawchuk does not only work to return to where he was on the field when he hurried almost 750 meters and nine touchdowns in 2023, he plunges into the position in the younger players.

One thing I tried to work on is coming up and being more vocal in the attack and stepping out of my comfort zone, Sawchuk said. Just try to be more vocal and some of those younger boys lead them, bring them, show them what the standard is, what we expect here at OU.

A very affected recruit from Longview, Texas, Tatum played in 11 games last season, but struggled with rumbling issues. Robinson, a resident of Yukon who played at Carl Albert High School, unexpectedly broke out and hurried for 233 yards and seven touchdowns.

Sawchuk says that Tatum and Robinson have improved enormously this season.

They have developed a lot and mature, especially with the new attack, picking it up quickly, learning what they have to do, are responsible for their work, Sawchuk said. … they have already done this, they can compete, they can hold their own. They appear every day and work hard and push all the other running backs to do the same.

If the Sooners attack will improve after a disappointing 2024 season, they need more production of their running. With all four proven contributors back, the position group could become one of the strongest and deepest in the team.

It is really competitive, performed well, Sawchuk said. I think it's great that the boys are doing well. It was impressive to see what we can put together, make many explosive plays, let play happen. With that competitive environment in that room with boys who bind at the same time, it was great.