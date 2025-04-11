



Penn State Men's Hockey (22-14-4, 9-11-4 Big ten) was eliminated from the NCAA tournament on Thursday evening in a 3-1 loss against Boston University (24-13-2, 14-8-2 Hockey East) in Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. The terriers never lost the lead, with two goals in the second period. The Nittany Lions cut the lead early in the third period, but a late empty Netter ended the eight -year season of Penn State and the hope for a national championship. How it happened Boston University won the openingfaceoffoff, but Penn State quickly took control, dumped the puck in the attacking zone and shot a shot at Mikhail Yegorov on his left for the net. Although the Nittany Lions do not score, they chased Pucks aggressively in the terriers zone. In one case, Aiden Fink has capitalized by developing a strange man and making a shot for Yegorov who barely missed. Arsenii Sergeev received his first test of the game shortly after Fink's attempt. Matt Copponi hit a wrist shot on the net, but the Russian brought the puck with his right pillow. A few minutes later he dived on another Puck to freeze it and hardly denies the terriers of the ice breaker. Jack Hughes took a turnover and shot a shot from the Faceoff circle, which also grabbed Sergeev. Penn State developed a two-on-one. Fink skated alongside Matt Dimarsico and took a shot, but Yegorov hit him to close a scoreless opening period. Sergeev stopped a shot with his path, but did not freeze the puck. Jack Hughes tapped the loose puck in the net to give Boston University a 1-0 lead at 1:35 of the second period. Six minutes after the period, Sascha Boumedienne was punished for stumbling to give Penn State the first Power Play of the game. The Nittany Lions only took two shots on goal and remained scoreless during the benefit of one -man. Cole Hutson and Cole Eiserman developed a two-on-one. Jarod Crespo dived while Eiserman buried Hutson's One-Timer, making the score on 2-0 at 10:44 of the second period. At 7:06, Jimmy Dowd Jr. sent to the sin bin to keep. Dane Dowiak left for an escape and shot it directly on the net, but Yegorov made the salvation. With 14 seconds left in the power game of Boston University, Hughes was booked on a stumbling minor. Again, the Nittany Lions were kept scoreless. Two chances of Penn State almost entered. Then Nick Degraves took a rebound and scored for the net to reduce the lead of Boston University in half to 2-1 at 2:15 of the third period. Six minutes after the period, Penn State was rated a fine for too many men on the ice. However, the Terriers wasted their chance by not putting consistent puck control. While both teams were exchanging shots, Penn State had most of the opportunities. The Nittany Lions picked up rebounds and continued to test Yegorov, although he and the Terrier defense kept Penn State remotely. With two minutes to go, Sergeev was pulled for the extra skater. Jack Harvey scored the empty-network to reach the score at 3-1 and to win a victory for Boston University. Take -away meals Boston University was just the better team. The terriers are frozen four in their third consecutive and are filled with NHL talent. That showed in every area tonight.

It wasn't a bad performance, but some things could have been better. For example, wasting all Power plays against the No. 38-ranged penalty murder will usually not lead to victories in tournament games.

This was a sensational season for Penn State Men's Hockey. Although it ended with loss, it is now clearer than ever that this program will continue to go in a very good direction. What is the following The Penn State season is over.

