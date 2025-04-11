Notre Dame Football: Hot and Cold Takes for Blue-Gold Spring Game





Welcome to Hot and Cold Takes: Spring Game. As a reminder of all readers, this is heavily driven by you. To summarize: the format enables readers and fans to leave their own takes for the game, both hot and cold. As a summary, a hot take is a take that can cause some controversy, but will enable you to say it, called it!. A cold take is still impressive, but is generally reasonable/expected. This week is a bit unique, because the spring game is generally edited, but still leaves much to be desired. Howevaaaaaa. Never forget that this is the only small piece of college football that can bring us until the end of the year. As soon as the summer hits go, we get more reports and updates, but for the coming months … nothing. For the love of God it cherishes because football> no football. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RR9_EGFKR1Q Do not blame me and paste from last year, but it is the spring game and my feelings about the game remain consistent. And now on the takes when the Notre Dame Fighting Irish Take it against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Cold take We don't really learn anything about the Quarterback struggle Kirby Lee-Imagn images Although everyone would like to know who the starter is before 2025 this spring, that is simply not the reality. At first you think it could be from the coaches of the coaches to try to take care of as many QBs as possible. However, I do not believe that the coaches are completely sure who the starter is. Steve Angeli, CJ Carr and Kenny Minchey all fought, but do this without the full violation around them. They are without their starting OL, their likely starting WR -core and a very limited Jeremiyah love. The coaches will probably have a better idea to go into the camp after the entire summer training and will probably close after the first part of the camp. I think every QB looks good, but the use of this game as an evaluation -tool with so many missing pieces is a dangerous game (I will absolutely exaggeratedly respond to every throw and you too). Hot take Elia Burress dominates Julian Leshay Guadalupe / Northjersey.com / USA Today Network via Imagn Images Of all accounts, Burress seems to be destined to be a hit for the Irish. He blinks during the spring camp after a breakout senior season. Without the majority of the Irish WRs, Burress plays a lot of repetitions and a lot of action in his own way. In addition, the starters will play in the Irish secondary limited minutes, so that Burress goes against 2S, 3S and Walk-Als. I saw 5 catches for 75 meters and a TD. Another name I thought is Logan Baldate ….. which I am very high in the long term in an Irish uniform. Your recording: Leave your tasks below (hot, cold medium-elke temperature). I will contain the top that will be branched next week. Go Irish!

