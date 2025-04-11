Sports
Frozen Four victory! BU to play on Saturday for College Hockey Championship | BU Today
With a 3-1 win over Penn State, Terriers will skate for their sixth NCAA title
With its back against the wall, the Boston University Mens Hockey team played its best hockey this season. It is one thing that this year's team separates from the last two, both of which did not enter in the field of the National Championship match.
When Penn State scored a goal of the third period on Thursday evening fourth semi -final to threaten the bus lead, the team did not remember.
It's hard to end a team season, so you knew they were going to push, head coach Jay Parolfo (Cas96) said during the press conference on Thursday after the game. If you are going to win a championship, you have to find a way to be able to play in those tight games, and we have had enough this year.
Despite an eight-year season that saw so many characteristic victories as disappointing losses, BU (24-13-2) was able to close a 3-1 victory over Penn State (22-14-4) in the Enterprise Center in St. Louis.
The Terriers are now going to the National Championship, for the first time since 2015, looking for their first Titleth the first since 2009. They will go against Western Michigan University on Saturday at 7:30 PM etc. in St. Louis.
We all come here for a reason: we want to win a national championship, Jack Hughes (Com25) said Postgame. When I think about the possibility of doing that within a few days, it is exciting. It hardly feels really real.
After a delay of an hour and 20 minutes on Thursday evening the result of the earlier matchup between Western Michigan University and Denver, which was in Double Overtimet, finally dropped at 9.50 p.m. in the Enterprise Center.
Penn states Nittany Lions, who made their frozen four debut, used their characteristic speed in transition, but had trouble maintaining possession along the Blueline. The terriers came across a similar problem before they settled halfway through the period.
BU has generated various looks with high leverage, including three shots of Hughes, a near-miss from Jack Harvey (CAS27), and the dazzling footwork of Cole Hutson (Cas28).
Penn State came to life with quality from the hurry until the end of the period, but Bu -target defender Mikhail Yegorov (CAS28) Did every period and the period ended scoreless.
The second frame started in similar fashion asking which team would strike first.
The answer came 1:35 in the period. Matt Copponi (Com25) had a wide open look from the left circle. Penn State target defender Arsenii Sergeev made the first save, but he could not find the puck while it slid through his legs and sat in the fold. Hughes crashed on the net and put the puck over the goal line.
That clearly feels good to get on the board early and play a little looser for us and with a little more confidence, Hughes said.
The lead of the Terriers would be put to the test at 5.55 hours Sascha Boumedienne (Cas28) took a stumbling sentence. Bus penalty kill, which has improved a lot in the piece, killed it.
A few minutes later, Cole Hutson and Cole Eiserman (Cas28) worked a two-on-one hurry. Hutson drove up the left side of the ice and waited patiently until the last second to find his classmate on the other side. Eiserman shot the puck at 10:44 in the open just before his 24th goal of the season.
When [Cole Hutson] Has the puck, I always expect to get it. He is such a great player, said Eiserman. He was just looking for a corner. I trust that he could have gone around the net four times, and he could still find me.
Bus 2-0 ahead held when the second period passed. The team was 20 minutes away from continuing to the national champion competition. However, there is not something like an easy victory in the frozen four, and Penn State proved it early in the third.
The Nittany Lions started the period with a fire among them and dominated the attacking zone. The team sent a flurry from shots to Yegorov until the goalkeeper was forced from position. Then the forward Nicholas Degraves de Puck had to hit the net to make it a 2-1 match at 2:12.
Things like this happen in big games, but we have a lot of leadership, Eiserman said. Many things can happen very quickly in hockey. So when that happens, we're just back in.
While the period decreased, Penn State Yegorov did not let on, a gunshot after the first -year -old, but in a desperate attempt to score.
But Yegorov, who only came to the team in January, held in the net through the barrage and ended the night with 32 Saves.
He just has an infectious personality and he is really grateful for the chance he got, said Pandolfo. We are certainly happy to have him. In the third period he made sure that they didn't put another puck in it.
The Nittany Lions emptied the net in favor of an extra skater with just under two minutes to play in a final attempt. Harvey then scored the empty network goal with just under a minute and sent BU to the national champion match.
Terriers' attention now turns to West-Michigan, who previously defeated the reigning champion Denver 3-2 to continue to the National Championship.
I have a pretty good understanding of how difficult it is to win if it is just one game. It's difficult. I understand that the error margin is slim. I learned that as a player, and I also learned that as a coach, said Pandolfo, after winning on Thursday evening. It feels good to get [to the National Championship game]But you know, we hope the job is not yet ready.
The Terriers will compete against Western Michigan University in the NCAA Mens Hockey National Championship, Saturday 12 April at 7:30 PM et in the Enterprise Center in St. Louis. The championship will stream live on ESPN 2. Follow the BU Mens team @Terrierhockey On X.
