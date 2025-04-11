Michigan football players in every position to watch in the spring game

Michigan Wolverines' spring game is coming. On April 19, fans (at least those who are present) will receive their first view of the 2025 team.

Although several schools have chosen not to have a spring match, Michigan has been established to perform his annual tradition to get a better glimpse of how his players will do in a game environment. Moreover, this season is a good chance to see what the new attack will look like under first -year coordinator Chip Lindsey.

There is many intrigues to go around and we can't wait to see many players in action next Saturday. Today, go a good position in position and discuss that the players were the most enthusiastic to see in the spring game.

Quarterback – Bryce Underwood

It is difficult to find a player whose entrance to the Meer Buzz program generated than Bryce Underwood. The Belleville product was the number 1 general recruit in the country and seems ready to be Michigans QB1 of the future.

It is still to be seen whether hell is the starter immediately, but fans will undoubtedly scream to see the skills that Underwood make so special.

Run back – Micah Kaapana

Go here a little outside the beaten paths. Jordan Marshall and Justice Haynes should be the 1A and 1B in the Achterveld this season, but is there a role for Redshirt first -year student Micahe Kaapana?

Kaapana only had one Carry last year, but he has a lot of explosiveness and speed to burn. He can be a nice change of tempo option, get a threat or even a kick referee. Anyway, it will be interesting to see how Michigan chooses to record it.

Wide Receiver – Week Morgan

Semaj Morgan did not really build on his first -year season as a second -year student. Much of it was due to his inappropriate use and the shortcomings of the passing game as a whole. Now, with a renewed Quarterback room and hopefully some better play designs from Lindsey, Morgan is set up as a greater contribution in 2025.

Look in the spring game to see where Morgan is in line and how HES is included in the attack. Indiana Transfer Donaven McCulley will also be a player who watched.

Tight End – Hogan Hansen

Colston Loveland is heading for the NFL, which means that there are some pretty large shoes to fill a tight end this fall. Sophomore Hogan Hansen seems to be the following in a long line of Great Michigan Tight ends.

Hansen did not produce much last season with only seven receptions for 78 yards, but there will be enough snaps and goals to go around. He and Marlin Klein could both be the benefactors of improved Quarterback play and Lindseys New Offense.

Offensive line – Brady Norton

Brady Norton was the biggest name that Michigan added on the offensive line via the transfer portal. He made an impression last season in the FCS ranking list at Cal Poly and wants to make the leap to the next level of College Football. With three years of eligible, he could be a fixture for years on the attacking line of Michigans.

Look in his first spring game to see where Norton is used in front. Norton, just 275 pounds, Norton usually played Tackle last season and was able to hold on to Tackle in Ann Arbor. He performed well this spring, but it will be interesting to see how he is doing in a game environment.

Defensive line – Dominic Nichols

Michigans defending front was showering this season, both on the edge and the interior. The Wolverines have their starters on Edge Set with Derrick Moore and TJ Guy, but Dominic Nichols will try to push more Snaps as a second -year player.

Nichols played sparingly as a first -year student, but now mentioned on 261 pounds, he could be more an option for every down for the defense of Michigans. Look carefully to see how many snaps he gets and whether he is able to present progress in both the Run and Pass games.

LineBacker – Jaishawn Barham

There was some buzz that this season could go to the edge of off-ball Linebacker from Off-Ball Linebacker this season. Things seem to have cooled a bit in that area, but it will still be interesting to see how the coaching staff chooses to play Barham.

Regardless of how he used it, Barham is an exciting player to watch and was recently named one of the best players in the country by Lou Esposito. It will be nice to see him fly around again and make life difficult for opponents.

Defensive back – Shamari Earls

Michigans Secondary had a good part of UPS and Downs last year. With Will Johnson on the way to the NFL, there are plenty of question marks for the Wolverines when entering the spring game. Zeke Berry and Jyaire Hill both had flashes last year, but Michigan still needs a corner to get on the border. Could real first -year Shamari Earls be that guy?

Mentioned on 6-foot-2 and 203 pounds, Earls already has the size of someone who is ready to contribute. Look carefully to see how much he has been recorded (or not at all) with the starters in the spring game. Sophomore Joziah Edmond will also be a player to watch.