



Alex Ovechkin passes Wayne Gretzsky for most goals in the NHL history Alex Ovechkin reached a career pile and scored his 895th goal. We recently asked Washington Capitals fans where Oveechkin belongs to the NHL -Groten. The Western Michigan Broncos and Boston University Terriers will fight for the Ice Hockey Championship Ice Hockey Hockey Hockey on Saturday. Both schools were victors during the frozen four games on Thursday in St. Louis. That is about where the similarities end for these two programs. Western Michigan makes his first frozen four appearance and then plays for the first one for the national title. The Broncos won on Thursday in the most dramatic fashion, which eliminated Dever Denver in a double extension. Boston University is one of the Powerhouse programs of the sport and plays in its third consecutive frozen frozen four and 25th general (third best of all time). However, the terriers have not all won it since 2009. They reached the final by sending Penn State. Here is everything you need to know about the Frozen Four and Championship Game: Frozen four schedule Here is the schedule for the Frozen Four, which started on Thursday: Thursday, April 10 Saturday April 12 Western Michigan vs. Boston University | 7:30 pm et | ESPN2 (Fubo)) Frozen Four bracket Here is a look at the matchups for the Frozen Four 2025: West -Michigan vs. Denver

Boston University vs. Penn State How to look four to four The frozen four semi -final and champion match are broadcast on ESPN2. John Buccigross (Play-by-Play) and Colby Cohen (analyst) will call the game while Quint Kessenich will serve as the Rinkide reporter. Streaming options include the ESPN app, ESPN+ ESPNS subscription streaming service andFuboOf which the latter offers a free trial period for potential subscribers. < util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/> View the 2025 Frozen Four Live With Fubo (free trial period) Where is the frozen four? Location: Enterprise Center (St. Louis) The Frozen Four 2025 are held in the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, the home jobs of the NHLS St. Louis Blues. It is the first time since 2007 and the third time that St. Louis hosts for the event.

