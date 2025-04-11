Kennedy Blair hired as New West Fargo United Girls Hockey Head Coach – Inforum





West Fargo Kennedy Blair will lead the West Fargo United Girls Hockey team this winter, the district announced on Thursday morning. Blair has coaching experience at both high school and at collegiate levels and previously served as head of Junior Varsity coach at Moorhead High School and a women's assistant coach at Concordia College. “Blair brings a wealth of experience and a competitive drive that will reinforce our program,” said West Fargo activities director Justin Behm via press release. “Her player-first mentality and dedication to promoting both individual and team success makes her perfect for United hockey. Talking with (Blair) was clear that she was the right choice for our program. We are very happy to have (Blair) behind the couch and look for an incredible future for United Hockey.” She replaces former head coach Pat Johnson, who resigned in February in the midst of an internal investigation by district officials. Blair works as a special education teacher at West Fargo Horace. In high school she was a dual all-state selection and state champion goalkeeper at the Bismarck Blizzard. Former Bismarck Blizzard High Point Kennedy Blair ended with a 16-3-1 record and a .934 savings percentage this season for Wisconsin. She was a finalist for the Womens Hockey Commissioners Association Goaltender of the Year Award. Photo by Mel Giammarco / Wisconsin Athletics Blair then played NCAA Division I College Hockey first in Mercyhurst, where she was named College Hockey America Goaltender of the Year and Cha All-Tournament MVP in 2018. Blair ended her collegial career in Wisconsin and won the national championship in 2021. She has master's programs in educational leadership and curriculum and instruction from Wisconsin, together with a Bachelor's degree in human behavior and consumer studies from Mercyhurst.

