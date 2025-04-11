Denver falls in 2o to West -Michigan in the national semi -final





St. Louis The No. 3-Seed University of Denver Hockey team came from two goals in the third period to force extra time, but the Pioneers lost 3-2 in double extension of the no. 4-overal seed western Michigan Broncos in the NCAA Frozen four national semi-final on Thursday evening in the Enterprise Center. Denver ended the 2024-25 campaign with a general record of 31-12-1, which means that the record of the program of winning 30 or more games was expanded until now four consecutive seasons. The pioneers reached the Frozen Four for the third time in four years and made their sixth trip in the last nine full seasons. Junior Vooruit Aidan Thompson And Jared Wright In the third period scored to push the game past the regulations, while Thompson accelerated the shortage from 2-1 at 6:49 and Wright on a clambered with 2:39 left in the Stanza. Defenders Cale Ashcroftt ” Garrett Brown And Eric Pohlkamp Recorded assists. Senior goalkeeper Matt Davis Made 44 Saves, including stopping all 12 in the first period and denying 18-of-20 shots in the second. West -Michigan, the last of the four remaining no. 1 seeds, opened the score in the middle frame when Brian Kramer found the back of the net during the Power Play at 6:16 of the period. The Broncos added one to the 15th goal of Owen Michaels of the campaign to place the highest enlightened seed in the frozen four through a few goals that go during the second break. WMU surpassed Du 47-22 in general, but Du had the 9-4 lead in the category in the third to even help the scoreboard. Michaels scored his second goal of the night and the OT winner only 26 seconds in the second extra period to send the Broncos to the champion match against Boston University of Penn State on Saturday. The pioneers were scoreless on their three Power-Play opportunities, while WMU 1-out-3 hit the benefit of the man Thursday marked the first game at the Frozen Four to go to double overthowly since Colorado College Vermont defeated in 2o in 1996. Postgame notes Denver fell to 5-3 in overtime matches in the NCAA tournament, in which the team previously won each of the last three of such competitions. The pioneers have now played an OT match in each of the last three years in the NCAA tournament.

The pio's are now 2-1 always in double overtime games in the NCAA-Tournic History.

Denver went 1-2 this season in Overtime matches against Western Michigan and played his second double OT match against the Broncos (3-4 loss, March 22 in ACHC Frozen Faceoff Championship match)

Each of the four matches of DU and WMU was decided by one goal, where three were decided in OT.

The previous NCAA-Toernooimame vs. WMU (Midwest Regional Semis) of the Pioneers also went in double extension (Du won 3-2), with Du's Jason Zucker the winner at 11:14 of the second extra session Tally.

Denver ended this season 2-3-1 in general in the extension. Target

1st period Don't score 2nd period 6:16 WMU (0-1) PpgBrian Kramer found the back of the net on a wrist shot of the lock after a Broncos face-off victory.

14:32 WMU (0-2) Owen Michaels scored without the help of the right side. 3rd period 6:49 of (1-2) Aidan Thompson Told from the right circle after collecting a bouncing puck.

2:39 of (2-2) Jared Wright was able to get the puck of one Eric Pohlkamp shot while Rieger Lorenz It just crashed. Overtime Don't score Second extension 0:26 WMU (2-3) Owen Michaels gathered De Puck After a defender of Denver tried to spread the puck during a Broncos rush and scored with a wrist from the lock. Denver's house for university sports

