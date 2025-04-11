MSU Hockey News – The only colors

I don't know about all of you, but after the crushing defeat against Cornell I had to step away and decompcrimering the unexpected end to a different stellar and promising season. Now that the decompression has allowed the mental reset, we can take the time to look at all the news that has been surrounding Spartan hockey for the past two weeks. Some expected, some surprises and a lot of optimism.

Pro -contracts:

A handful of players signed professional contracts only a few days after they were driven out of the tournament. Joey Larson signed an ELC (entry -level contract) with the New York Islanders and made his pro -debut with the AHL Bridport Islanders and earned a point. David Gucciardi made his pro -debut with the Hershey Bears after signing an ELC with the Washington Capitals. Nicklas Andrews signed with the Grand Rapids Griffins, but ends the season with the Walleye Toledo. Karsen Dorwart drew an ELC with the Philadelphia Flyers and made his pro -debut in Philly last Saturday.

Lost from the portal:

Pro contracts were not the only reason for departure, because a few Spartans decided to hit the transfer portal with the biggest name that was Backup that goalkeeper Luca Dipasquo we will see playing with the Golden Gophers. Sophomore defenders Austin Oravetz will play for Merrimack next year and first -year student Mikey Deangelo is currently in the portal, but has not yet found a new destination. Deangelo is perhaps back next season for the Spartans.

Won from the portal:

MSU has been working on the portal itself while they landed St Cloud St Defensemen Colin Ralph. Ralph was set up by the blues last season and comes to East Lansing at 19 and qualifying for three years. He is a big guy with elite skating skills and will be a great addition to the defense. More potential action in the portal can be on the road, so stay.

Incoming first -year student:

There are a whole series of fresh reinforcements that are expected to land in El this fall. Ryker Lee is an incoming attacker who is currently playing in the USHL with the Madison Capitals. He has 29 goals and 34 assists in 54 games that are being played for Madison this year. Melvin Strahl is the next major goalkeeper perspective that also plays in the USHL with the Youngstown Phantoms. Strahl was a fifth round pick from the Columbus Blue Jackets this last year. Austin Baker is another incoming forward. Baker is currently playing in the USHL for the Sioux Falls Stampede this season. There he is an alternative captain and a sturdy two -way roads. Baker is a prospect in Detroit Red Wings. Blue Jackets Prospect Cayden Lindstrom is also reportedly going to East Lansing this fall. He was number four Concept Pick and drawing from several sources last year that this will be done soon. This would be a huge grasp for the Spartans and have to wait well for the finality of the WHL play -offs before this is ready. Lindstrom is a point getter and hope we see it in green and white.

Surprises:

Defensemen Tyson Jugnauth comes to the city as a junior. He played with Wisconsin for a year before playing this last year with the Portland Winterhawks. He was prepared by De Kraken and wanted to go back in the NCAA and chose MSU. Big Blue Line addition for the Spartans.

The biggest surprises that I had to save for the last time, because Trey Augustinus and Isaac Howard have chosen not to be pro and return to East Lansing. Augustine seemed to have unfinished things and was a wonderful surprise to return. This probably led to dipasquo on the way to Minnesota. The breaking news, but hours ago Howard is back to MSU. This is huge, because MSU's two most decorated players from the past season come back for another ride. The return of Howards is possible with limitations of the Tampas salary hood. Rumor has that the two did not see an eye to eye and Howard chose to come back.

With Augustine Back in the Net and Prospect Strahl Back -Up, Ralph and Bagsall on Defense, Howard and Possible Lindstrom goals ensures what further optimism in what a reconstruction year may have been. Let's not forget the boys who are not mentioned who are still hanging around. Also keep a close eye on Ferris -Staten States, Brother of Tiernan and in the Portal, who could also end up in El because of the connection.

Come back here for new updates, since the low season goes for MSU. Who do you have in the title game of the Frozen Four? Denver? Western? Boston or PSU? I think I put my money on PSU to win everything.