





Manchester City footballer Kevin De Bruyne was left stunned after he heard that Cricket is the second most popular sport in the world and he even noticed that “nobody in Europe is looking at cricket”. During a quiz segment for City called 'Ai Showdown', De Bruyne and teammate James Mcatee was asked to guess the top 5 popular sports in Europe. After it was revealed that cricket was no. 2 just after football, De Bruyne was left surprised and he went on to say -how can cricket be second on the list? That's a lie “. He added – I don't know anyone in Europe who looks at cricket, let's be honest.” The explanation was not lightly interpreted by users of social media who criticized De Bruyne for his explanation and even referred to the growing popularity of sport in different countries in Europe. Kevin De Bruyne about cricket: “Nobody in Europe is looking at it”.pic.twitter.com/u1zmux2Zegegeg Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 11, 2025 Previously, Debruynecon confirmed that he will leave Manchester City at the end of the season. Debruyne, 33, has won 14 major trophies since he came to City from Wolfsburg in 2015, including six Premier League titles and the Champions League in 2023. Guy played in the English competition and think cricket is not popular Abhay (@kaunhaibhay) April 11, 2025 “Nothing of this is easy to write, but as football players we all know that this day will eventually come. That day is here – and you deserve to hear from me first,” Debruynesaid in a post on social media. “Football led me to you all – and to this city. Having my dream, not knowing that this period would change my life. This city. This club. These people … Gave me everything. I had no choice but to give everything back! And once we won everything.” Absolutely not expected from a world -class player. An athlete should never deteriorate another sport Krishna Vardhan (@_Krishnavardhan) April 11, 2025 The Belgian international played an important role in the rise of the city to the dominant power in English football. He was crowned twice in player of the year in 2019/2020 and 2020/2021 and is second in the Premier League rankings for assists at 118. His contract ends at the end of June, but it remains unclear whether he will continue to see his days as a city player at the Club World Cup, which runs from 14 June to 13 July. “Every story comes to an end, but this has definitely been the best chapter,” Debruynadded. “Let's enjoy these last moments together!” (With AFP inputs) Topics mentioned in this article

