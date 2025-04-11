No. 8/3 Terriers Top No. 12/5 Penn State, 3-1, to continue to the national title match





Next game: vs. Western Michigan 4/12/2025 | 7:30 pm and April 12 (Sat) / 7.30 pm and Vs. West -Michigan St. Louis The Ice Hockey team of No. 8/3 Boston University Men A place in the NCAA title competition of 2025 and held No. 12/5 Penn State with a score of 3-1 in the Frozen Four Semifinals on Thursday evening in the Enterprise Center. The Terriers, who will be back in the National Championship match for the first time since 2015, scored the first two goals of the match in the second period before she turned off the Nittany Lions. Senior Jack Hughes and freshmen Cole Eiserman scored the first two goals for the terriers and freshmen Mikhail Yegorov Recorded 32 Saves. Second -year Jack Harvey Sealed the victory with an empty net. BU will be confronted with No. 3/1 Western Michigan, a 3-2 winner about defending champion Denver in double extension in Saturday's title match. How it happened The terriers have put together a strong opening period, but settle for a scoreless sign that took the first break.

BU opened the score only 1:35 in the second then senior Jack Hughes On a loose puck hit in the fold after PSU had just made Arsenii Sergeev a salvation and did not see it.

On a loose puck hit in the fold after PSU had just made Arsenii Sergeev a salvation and did not see it. Senior Matt Copponi Taken the first shot on goal to earn the assist.

Taken the first shot on goal to earn the assist. BU doubled his lead halfway through the second then Junior Devin Kaplan pushed the puck to first -year students Cole Hutson To set up a 2-on-1 with plaintiff.

pushed the puck to first -year students To set up a 2-on-1 with plaintiff. Hutson skated through the left circle before he fed a cross-lock Pass to Eismanman, who buried the chance of a 2-0 lead.

The terriers had opportunities to make a three goals a lead later in the second, but the Nittany Lions could remain within two who introduce the third.

BU has killed a few PSU power playing in the Middle Stanza.

PSU came on the board on the 2:15 point of the third when Nicholas Degraves sent a rebound that bounced through the lock.

Above 2-1, the terriers had the opportunity to expand the lead when the Nittany Lions at 5:39 of the third too many men were called, but were unable to take advantage of the opportunity.

More than half of the 33 shots of PSU came in the third period when Yegorov was in the frame by 18 and could reject 17 of them.

Harvey insured the victory when he made up an empty net of the left point with just less than a minute to play. Game notes The Terriers will play in program history in the national title game for the 12th time and are 5-6 in the previous 11 performances.

Both teams recorded 33 shots in the competition.

BU was 0-out-3 on the Power Play while Penn State was 0-out-2.

Hughes and second -year Tom Willander Picked up assists on the empty net.

Picked up assists on the empty net. Copponi had a game-high six shots on goal, while C. Hutson had a game-best four blocked shots. Next The Terriers will be confronted opposite Western Michigan on Saturday in the NCAA title match

Play time is set at 7:30 PM et.

It will be the fifth meeting of all time with the terriers who win the previous four, including a 5-1 triumph in the most recent meeting in the NCAA-Regional semifinal of 2023.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://goterriers.com/news/2025/4/11/mens-ice-hockey-no-8-3-terriers-top-no-12-penn-state-3-1-to-advance-to-national-title-game.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos