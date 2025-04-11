



Melvilles Rebecca McGrath has concluded a productive prime minister cricket season by claiming the Karen medal as the competitions striking player.

McGrath interviewed 20 votes to complete two votes free from Subiaco-Floreats Jacqueline Naidoo (18) and eight for Midland-Guildfords Shay Manolini (16). Naomi Datani (Midland-Guildford, 11 votes) and Bhavisha Devchand (Wanneroo, 11 votes) complete the top five. She becomes the ninth winner of the highest honor in female Prime Minister Cricket and joins the current WA ladies players Amy Edgar, Mathilda Carmichael and Bhavi Devchand, who switched off the medal last season. The 20-year-old produced a consistent campaign in her first season as Captain Melville, ending with 265 runs on 37.86 and 19 Wickets on 11.79 during the A-grade one-day competition and 185 runs on 37 and 11 Wickets on 7.55 in the 20-over format. McGrath made four half centures on all sizes, including a highest score of 80 in a dominant victory over South Perth. Always considered a player who is able to represent WA at Women National Cricket League (WNCL) level, McGraths form was rewarded with a senior debut against Queensland in October. The Allrounder managed to maintain its position in the side and played a variety of rolls during her six games in 2024-25. McGrath was also mentioned in the WA Premier Cricket Female Team of the 2024-25 season and took out the female one-day champion player and Bowling Aggregate Awards in an excellent all-round season. Other remarkable inclusions in the team of the year include the state contracted pair of Shay Manolini (Midland-Guildford) and Bhavisha Devchand (Wanneroo), while former Karen-reading medal winner Rebecca West was recognized for its productive campaign for South Perth. Wannaos Tegan Williamson was appointed as the Clare Papasergio Award receiver for 2024-25, with the prize recognized the most striking player in female cricket who also represented WA in the Cricket Australia of 2024-25 under the 19S National Championships. The 16-year-old Allrounder made her a degree debut during the summer and played four games and also represented WA about U17s and U19S level. Her versions on the field were recognized with selection in the Australia U19 World Cup team, where they played each of the five games during the tournament. Subiaco-Floreat were the most important winners of the evening and took the female club championship home after they had demanded the A-figure a day and T20 Prime Ministers. 2024-25 Karen Read Medal Leaderboard

Winner Rebecca McGrath (Melville) 20 voices

Runner-Up Jacqueline Naidoo (Subiaco-Floreat) 18 votes

Third Shay Manolini (Midland-Guildford) 12 votes

Fourth Naomi Datani (Midland-Guildford) 11 votes

Fifth Bhavisha Devchand (Wanneroo)- 11 votes 2024-25 WA Premier Cricket Female Team of the Year

1. Jess Row (Melville)

2. Lottie Ard (Subiaco-Floreat)

3. Bhavisha Devchand (Wannero)

4. Jacqueline Naidoo (Subiaco-Floreat)

5. Emma Davidson (Perth)

6. Rebecca West (South Perth)- Allrounder

7. Emma -Lee Hammond (Rockingham -Mandurah) -wicketkeeper

8. Rebecca McGrath (Melville)

9. Jesscia Bradley (Rockingham-Mandurah)

10. Megan McColl (SubiaCo-Floreat)

11. Shay Manolini (Midland-Guildford)

12. Lily Wood (Rockingham-Mandurah) Award Winners Woman A Grade T20 Batting Aggregate:Jacqueline Naidoo (Subiaco-Floreat) 240 @ 40

Woman a grade T20 stroke average: Bhavisha Devchand (Wanneroo) 237 @ 47.40

Woman A Grade T20 Bowling Aggregate:Jessica Emery (Subiaco-Floreat) 12 Wickets @ 9.75

Woman A Grade T20 Bowling Average: Makayla Hendry (Melville) 6 Wickets @ 3.67

Woman A Grade T20 Champion Player: Jacqueline Naidoo (Subiaco-Floreat) 240 runs @ 40 and 8 wickets @ 20.13 Female B -Graise T20 Batting aggregated: Jess Row (Melville) 282 @ 56.40

Woman B -figure T20 stroke average: Jess Row (Melville) 282 @ 56.40

Woman B -Graise T20 Bowling Aggregate: Melissa Bownes (Melville) 13 Wickets @ 12.62

Female B -degree T20 Bowling average: Lottie Ard (Subiaco-Floreat) 5 Wickets @ 6.20

Female B Grade T20 Champion Player: Jessica Bradley (Rockingham-Mandurah) 89 runs @ 12.71 & 10 wickets @ 12.20 Woman a grade a day of batting aggregated: Tya Gonsalves (Subiaco-Floreat) 303 runs @ 43.29

Woman a grade a day of batting aggregated: Mathilda Carmichael (Melville) 213 runs @ 71

Woman A Grade One Day Bowling Aggregate: Rebecca McGrath (Melville) 19 Wickets @ 11.79

Woman A Grade One Day Bowling Average: Lilly Mills (Midland-Guildford) 10 Wickets @ 9.10

Woman A Grade One Day Champion Player: Rebecca McGrath (Melville) 265 runs @ 37.86 & 19 Wickets @ 11.79 Woman B -figure One Day Batting Aggregate: Lottie Ard (Subiaco-Floreat) 429 runs @ 47.6

Woman B -figure one day stroke average: Jess Row (Melville) 423 Runs @ 60.43

FEmale B Grade One Day Bowling Aggregate: Lottie Ard (Subiaco-Floreat) 17 Wickets @ 15.06

Woman B Grade One Day Bowling Aggregate: Lilly Wood (Rockingham-Mandurah) 17 Wickets @ 13.35

Woman B -degree one day bowling average: Nicole Sanders (Rockingham-Mandurah) 15 Wickets @ 9.13

Female B Grade One Day Champion Player: Lottie Ard (Subiaco-Floreat) 429 runs @ 47.67 & 17 Wickets @ 15.06 Spirit of Cricket Award (Female):Midland-Guildford

Female Club Championship: Subiaco-Floreat

Jenny Owens Medal:Lottie Ard (Subiaco-Floreat)

Female Senior Coach of the Year: Chris Secker (Midland-Guildford)

Clare Papasergio Award: Tegan Williamson (Wennero)

Female competitions umpire of the year:PETA MRIRILEES

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wacricket.com.au/news/4247050/mcgrath-crowned-premier-crickets-best The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos