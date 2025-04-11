On a recent day during the break in Cambridge, 8-year-old Elena Easley played with her boyfriend football. Like many young girls throughout the country, she developed a passion for the sport while watching how Travis Kelce is also known as singer Taylor Swifts friend who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs.

A boy came to her and told her something she is used to: girls can't play football.

He said girls couldn't play football and there is not like a competition of them and everything I said, well that's wrong. Because two girls now played, Elena remembered that he told him.

Although Elena has passed bullying for her love for sport, this specific incident created a Domino effect in her mind that she had never seen a competition of women playing football, so could the boy be right?

MPR news helps you to reject the noise and build shared understanding. Put your support for this public source and keep trusted journalism accessible to everyone.

When she came home from school that day, she told her mother, Stephanie Easley, what happened.

Stephanie Easley, left, laughs with her daughter, Elena, while playing in Cambridge City Park in Cambridge. Tom Baker for MPR News

This one little boy just kept in her graves and really pulled the whole, no women playing football, there is nothing that you can do with it, why do you even try off the field, Easley described. So then she started to have small moments of self -doubt and we talked about how he is wrong, and we may not see it, but they are there. And she didn't believe me. I said okay, well, how are we going to deal with this?

Elena had seen her mother, who promotes dogs, rather viral for videos on Tiktok, so she asked if they could make a video about her experience. Easley said she shouldn't get her hope because she wasn't sure that it would reach that far, but Elena had trusted.

To the song to build a home with the cinematic orchestra, the mother and daughter explained what happened and asked to see examples of women in the sport. The video soon collected more than 3 million views.

People from all over the world responded to the video. The chiefs of Kansas City, the Black Ferns Ladies Rugby Sevens team from New -Zealand and the Toronto Scepters Ladies Hockey Team noted, to name just a few. Rugby star Ilona Maher Selled the video and encouraged her to try rugby.

Women and girls who have had similar experiences in sport and the workforce flooded the video with support. This commentary is healing, one person wrote.

The most moving thing for me as a mother is the little girls who contact me who have either experienced the same or through, you know, men and boys have felt 2025, would make the world better for women, not worse or the same, Easley said.

Men's and women's teams from all over the world have contacted the family and ask how they can help. Ladies Tackle football team Kansas City Glory invited Elena and her mother for a match, and after some Goofundme Raising they could go.

Elena had to do the Muntsworp, was lifted on the players after the game, got a signed ball and of course exchanged Taylor Swift-inspired friendship bracelets with everyone.

Nana Olavuo, a Linebacker for glory, has developed a friendship with Elena. She calls her the teams good luck charm and calls her on Facetime for every glory game. Easley hoped that meeting female athletes would increase her daughter's confidence, but she did not expect that she would also have personal relationships.

They treated her with so much respect, and it was not just that she was this little girl they tried to give a good time. Nana really took her under her wings, Easley said. Nana is very much her role model and someone who really loves her that I did not expect.

If Elena cannot get into Kansas City, the Minnesota Vixens and Minnesota Minx Womens football teams have intervened to be her local support. She will throw the coin on the Vixens Home Opener on April 26 and has just received season tickets to cheer in all their home games.

Although it had an influence for Elena to find support, Easley said it doesn't mean that everything at school is in order. She still meets bullying for her love for the game. On the day Easley spoke with MPR News, Elena was largely silent because barn was bullied at school.

Elenas Advies to other girls who are told that they can't do something?

If you play or if you like other sports, go for it and be happy while you do it, she said.

Elena is planning to become a member of the local TAG football team this summer to polish her skills. Although she still has a few years to go, she said she hopes to play professionally and serve as a role model for girls, just like herself.