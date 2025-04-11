Utah Hockey Club plays the last match in Delta Center, loses to Nashville Predators

When Sean Durzi moved to his new house in Utah for the first time, he answered many hockey-related questions from his neighbors.

This week, however, the defender of Utah Hockey Club walked through the community and there was a clear shift in the conversations he had.

They talk about the Power Play and the criminal murder. Only that kind of growth is special, Durzi said. We also had the feeling that there is something special in Utah. Not only our growth as a team, but our growth as a state and the buzz around us.

While the Utah Hockey Club players raised their sticks to greet the Delta Center -public for the last time this season on Thursday evening, the appreciation and evolution of the Fandom could be completely seen. Despite the 4-3 loss for the Nashville Predators, loud applause called through the Arena to send the team.

It was the bookend for a historic 41 games in Salt Lake City.

(Chris Samuels | The Salt Lake Tribune) Fans cheer a Utah Hockey Club -target versus the Seattle Kraken in the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Tuesday 8 April 2025.

Just a special moment, said Captain Clayton Keller. The first season here is the NHL history. Sometimes it's crazy to think about that. How fast it happened and how good a movement it has been. Just super grateful.

The club took a 2-0 lead with goals from Nick Bjugstad and Josh Doan in the second period, but Nashville came back to bring the 3-2 at 3:17 of the third period. Dylan Guenthers Game-Tying Doel and his 27th of the season at 5:42 forced overtime, but Utah eventually fell into the shootout.

It was of course not the result that Utah wanted and emphasized some of the largest teams of the teams this season (giving up leads and closing competitions), but there was also a lot to celebrate.

In just the way Utah does it, we knew that you would all appear, said owner Ryan Smith after the game on the ice. They did their part, you contributed. This was a test year that it was about to be fun.

(Bethany Baker | The Salt Lake Tribune) SEG -owner Ryan Smith, center, laughs while he looks at NHL commissioner Gary Bettman during a press conference in which a new National Hockey League Team of Smith Entertainment Group in the Delta Center is appointed in Saltt Lake.

The same raw, curious and always loyal crowd that the Arena packed on 11 October for the opening evening of the teams remained six months later. This time, however, Jerseys were spread, well -known songs that bounce off the walls and a healthy amount of vegetable hats that were worn in honor of keeper Karel Veggie Vejmelka who ended the game with 28 Saves and earned the MVP prize team.

It is a great feeling, especially in the first year, Vejmelka said. But I would say it is a team trophy and team prize. I couldn't get the trophy without the boys, without my teammates. They are a large part of it and I really appreciate it.

His thoughts about the vegetable costumes?

It's a bit cool, Vejmelka said. I actually have to start eating more broccoli for lunch.

Utah was officially eliminated from the play-offs of 2024-25 on Wednesday after the victory of Minnesota Wilds. The fans did not stop or as they call themselves, the clubbers of memories at the moments of their NHL franchise this year.

(Chris Samuels | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Hockey Club goalkeeper Karel Vejmelka watches play versus the Seattle Kraken in the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Tuesday 8 April 2025.

For Fan Tyler Winn, Thursday marked his 12th game of the season in Delta Center. He had never been to hockey before the teams moved to Salt Lake City. Winn and his friends bought last-minute tickets for the first match of the clubs and have since been addicted.

I caught the itch, Winn said. My wife and children have never given up sport and stood in front of the TV every other night. I think it's great, it has changed my life.

Season ticket holder Jenny Chapman was in the game with her two young sons who both played hockey in Utah before the team arrived. She also grew up playing the sport in Utah. Her family always drove to Las Vegas to see the Golden Knights play, but immediately changed their loyalty when the club touched in Salt Lake.

We were there when they got out of the plane at the airport. That was certainly a highlight. They received all their signatures, said Chapman. They want to play in the NHL when they are older. He is a keeper, he likes to look at Veggie in the net. We are behind the net so that we can view it all the time.

(Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Hockey Club organizes the Tampa Bay Lightning, NHL Hockey in the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday 22 March 2025.

Corie and Scott Samuelen who went into season cards with their neighbors have long been anchored in the hockey community in Utah.

When we first started dating, all our dates were on the Golden Eagles games, Scott said. Were happy to be here. Were happy that it is here in Utah and look forward to the future.

Corie agreed.

It was so nice. Only the atmosphere and seeing the team, how they came together, said Corie. It was really a nice experience, the whole thing. Everybodies in the game, loudly, cheering for the team.

That cheers took the following buzzer.

When the players left the ice for the last time of the 2024-2025 campaign, it was difficult not to think about their first time they skate on it 181 days ago. They felt prepared, yes, but kept the pressure of delivering their new market.

(Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Hockey Club Center Liam O'Brien (38) As Utah Hockey Club, the Minnesota Wild, NHL Hockey in Salt Lake City on Thursday 27 February 2025, organizes.

I think we were all pretty nervous for that, I'm not going to lie, said Liam Obrien, who soon changed a fan favorite that is known as spicy tuna. It was an interesting feeling. There were some butterflies and such.

Guenther, who scored the first goal in the franchise history and also reflected the last in Delta Center this season at the times before he and the team made their debut in the regular season. Guenther knew that the Utahns had been committed on the basis of the enthusiasm at the Welcome Party in April, he said, but support via a full 82 game run was slightly different.

A bit of uncertainty not really knowing how we would be accepted and how the fans would like us. But it has been great every evening. I think they have shown even better as the seasons progressed. It's just a super nice place to play, Guenther said. I think we have been overwhelmed about it at the start of the season. We had never had that before.

Although Guenther has only been in the competition for one full season, Ian Cole felt in the same way in his 15th NHL season.

Cole was one of the general manager Bill Armstrongs Veteran additions to the Blueline during the low season, he also drew an extension of a year with Utah in March. Towards the end of his career, he got something brand news experienced. Nothing from his past pedigree in the competition could fully prepare him for this next chapter.

Cole was in his stall in the dressing room of Utah on Thursday morning and grinned when he drove back to the opening evening in the clubs in Delta Center.

(Bethany Baker | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Hockey Club celebrates their victory over the Calgary Flames during the game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday April 1, 2025.

Walking through that huge tunnel of fans in the ice rink and just try not to walk through the door and not go into the door, said Cole. Simply tangible energy in the building for that first game and real that has not changed during the year. Our fans are so energetic, being involved and so well informed about the game. It has been a real treat.

This season is the first time since Coles Rookie Year in 2010-2011 that he missed the late season. However, the defender is optimistic about the future in Utah.

We have to take a look at the mirror and find out how we can get better, he said. There is a lot of positivity in the future and hopefully some long play -off has been running for many years.

The fans are ready.

Every home game of Utah Hockey Club this season has sold the 11.131 full-view tickets out. In addition, since January, fans have used 40,000 view tickets for one goal, which are made available through programs with Smiths and Moxie Pest Control. And people want more 90% of the current seasonal card members to be extended for the NHL season 2025-26.

This year, it seems, was just the starting point for what Salt Lake City can be like a hockey market.

This became a hockey city at night, Win said. 1,000%.