Sports
Utah Hockey Club plays the last match in Delta Center, loses to Nashville Predators
When Sean Durzi moved to his new house in Utah for the first time, he answered many hockey-related questions from his neighbors.
This week, however, the defender of Utah Hockey Club walked through the community and there was a clear shift in the conversations he had.
They talk about the Power Play and the criminal murder. Only that kind of growth is special, Durzi said. We also had the feeling that there is something special in Utah. Not only our growth as a team, but our growth as a state and the buzz around us.
While the Utah Hockey Club players raised their sticks to greet the Delta Center -public for the last time this season on Thursday evening, the appreciation and evolution of the Fandom could be completely seen. Despite the 4-3 loss for the Nashville Predators, loud applause called through the Arena to send the team.
It was the bookend for a historic 41 games in Salt Lake City.
Just a special moment, said Captain Clayton Keller. The first season here is the NHL history. Sometimes it's crazy to think about that. How fast it happened and how good a movement it has been. Just super grateful.
The club took a 2-0 lead with goals from Nick Bjugstad and Josh Doan in the second period, but Nashville came back to bring the 3-2 at 3:17 of the third period. Dylan Guenthers Game-Tying Doel and his 27th of the season at 5:42 forced overtime, but Utah eventually fell into the shootout.
It was of course not the result that Utah wanted and emphasized some of the largest teams of the teams this season (giving up leads and closing competitions), but there was also a lot to celebrate.
In just the way Utah does it, we knew that you would all appear, said owner Ryan Smith after the game on the ice. They did their part, you contributed. This was a test year that it was about to be fun.
The same raw, curious and always loyal crowd that the Arena packed on 11 October for the opening evening of the teams remained six months later. This time, however, Jerseys were spread, well -known songs that bounce off the walls and a healthy amount of vegetable hats that were worn in honor of keeper Karel Veggie Vejmelka who ended the game with 28 Saves and earned the MVP prize team.
It is a great feeling, especially in the first year, Vejmelka said. But I would say it is a team trophy and team prize. I couldn't get the trophy without the boys, without my teammates. They are a large part of it and I really appreciate it.
His thoughts about the vegetable costumes?
It's a bit cool, Vejmelka said. I actually have to start eating more broccoli for lunch.
Utah was officially eliminated from the play-offs of 2024-25 on Wednesday after the victory of Minnesota Wilds. The fans did not stop or as they call themselves, the clubbers of memories at the moments of their NHL franchise this year.
For Fan Tyler Winn, Thursday marked his 12th game of the season in Delta Center. He had never been to hockey before the teams moved to Salt Lake City. Winn and his friends bought last-minute tickets for the first match of the clubs and have since been addicted.
I caught the itch, Winn said. My wife and children have never given up sport and stood in front of the TV every other night. I think it's great, it has changed my life.
Season ticket holder Jenny Chapman was in the game with her two young sons who both played hockey in Utah before the team arrived. She also grew up playing the sport in Utah. Her family always drove to Las Vegas to see the Golden Knights play, but immediately changed their loyalty when the club touched in Salt Lake.
We were there when they got out of the plane at the airport. That was certainly a highlight. They received all their signatures, said Chapman. They want to play in the NHL when they are older. He is a keeper, he likes to look at Veggie in the net. We are behind the net so that we can view it all the time.
Corie and Scott Samuelen who went into season cards with their neighbors have long been anchored in the hockey community in Utah.
When we first started dating, all our dates were on the Golden Eagles games, Scott said. Were happy to be here. Were happy that it is here in Utah and look forward to the future.
Corie agreed.
It was so nice. Only the atmosphere and seeing the team, how they came together, said Corie. It was really a nice experience, the whole thing. Everybodies in the game, loudly, cheering for the team.
That cheers took the following buzzer.
When the players left the ice for the last time of the 2024-2025 campaign, it was difficult not to think about their first time they skate on it 181 days ago. They felt prepared, yes, but kept the pressure of delivering their new market.
I think we were all pretty nervous for that, I'm not going to lie, said Liam Obrien, who soon changed a fan favorite that is known as spicy tuna. It was an interesting feeling. There were some butterflies and such.
Guenther, who scored the first goal in the franchise history and also reflected the last in Delta Center this season at the times before he and the team made their debut in the regular season. Guenther knew that the Utahns had been committed on the basis of the enthusiasm at the Welcome Party in April, he said, but support via a full 82 game run was slightly different.
A bit of uncertainty not really knowing how we would be accepted and how the fans would like us. But it has been great every evening. I think they have shown even better as the seasons progressed. It's just a super nice place to play, Guenther said. I think we have been overwhelmed about it at the start of the season. We had never had that before.
Although Guenther has only been in the competition for one full season, Ian Cole felt in the same way in his 15th NHL season.
Cole was one of the general manager Bill Armstrongs Veteran additions to the Blueline during the low season, he also drew an extension of a year with Utah in March. Towards the end of his career, he got something brand news experienced. Nothing from his past pedigree in the competition could fully prepare him for this next chapter.
Cole was in his stall in the dressing room of Utah on Thursday morning and grinned when he drove back to the opening evening in the clubs in Delta Center.
Walking through that huge tunnel of fans in the ice rink and just try not to walk through the door and not go into the door, said Cole. Simply tangible energy in the building for that first game and real that has not changed during the year. Our fans are so energetic, being involved and so well informed about the game. It has been a real treat.
This season is the first time since Coles Rookie Year in 2010-2011 that he missed the late season. However, the defender is optimistic about the future in Utah.
We have to take a look at the mirror and find out how we can get better, he said. There is a lot of positivity in the future and hopefully some long play -off has been running for many years.
The fans are ready.
Every home game of Utah Hockey Club this season has sold the 11.131 full-view tickets out. In addition, since January, fans have used 40,000 view tickets for one goal, which are made available through programs with Smiths and Moxie Pest Control. And people want more 90% of the current seasonal card members to be extended for the NHL season 2025-26.
This year, it seems, was just the starting point for what Salt Lake City can be like a hockey market.
This became a hockey city at night, Win said. 1,000%.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.sltrib.com/sports/utah-hockey-club/2025/04/11/utah-hockey-club-plays-last-game/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Senators accuse Trump to negotiate initiates after a dramatic tariff rocking
- Fighter Kaan Fighter Kaan Eyes Eyes Indonesia
- India Ipl Cricket | National
- The Ukrainian military leader says he has hit Russian Spring offensive BBC News
- The UK economy has grown more than expected in February
- It's a medal Finnish for GB Para -Athletes
- Erin Burnett's Room Lesson About Tariff Costs
- US House approves the budget invoice supported by Trump
- Esemka's complaint, Jokowi certainly did not attend the first audience
- Us Fire the Greenland military base chief to “under” JD VANCE
- The defense ministers meet at NATO's residence at the Ukrainian summit
- The earthquake poetry in Dhaka, and the surrounding areas