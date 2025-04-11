







Football

April 10, 2025 01:55 pm Mike Montoro

Morgantown, W.Va. The West Virginia University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics has announced that Michael Polascik has been hired as an assistant -atletic director/head of athletic trainer for football. Polascik, a resident of Snellville, Georgia, comes to WVU after having been a director of sports medicine/head of athletic trainer for football in Jacksonville State in Jacksonville, Alabama. He worked for a year in Athletic Training at the Andrews Institute between Stints in Jax State. In the state of Jacksonville he was the supervisor of sports medicine and responsible for the daily functioning of the Athletic Training Unit. He was the liaison of the doctor who was coordinated with the Andrews Orthopedic team, was responsible for providing evaluation on the field for all football students athletes, supervised the staff of sports medicine and was in charge of the monthly permanent education program for the entire staff. At WVU, Polascik will manage all aspects of the athletic training unit for the football program. He will coordinate the prevention, treatment, rehabilitation and management of athletic-related injuries for assigned student athletes. Polascik will manage urgent care and help in making medical references and managing a system of injury records on suitable student athletes. He will also coordinate communication between parents, doctors, student athletes, coaches, team dietician and mental health care professionals. He also served as an assistant-athletic trainer at Jacksonville State (2017-19), football trainee/assistant-athletics trainer at Tennessee (2016-17), graduate assistant-athletic trainer at Virginia Tech (2014-16), Georgya Baseball, Georgya Basallallalle Basallallalle Baseallallall ALABAMA), ALABAMA), ALABAMA-voetbal (2013), Tattnall Square Academy Acady Acady Square Acady Acady Square Academy Acady Acady Square Acady Square Academy Acady Academy Square Academy Acady Acady Academy Acady Acady Academy Acady Acady Acady Acady Academy Accyal (2013). Therapy center (2010-12). Together with his certification in athletic training, Polascik is also certified in functional motion screen and blood flow restriction. Polascik graduated in 2014 with his bachelor's degree in athletic training at Georgia College and State University and obtained his master's degree in education at Virginia Tech in 2016.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wvusports.com/news/2025/4/10/polascik-named-assistant-athletic-director-head-athletic-trainer-for-football.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos