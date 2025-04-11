Carlos Alcaraz beats Arthur Fils in Monte-Carlo Thriller | ATP Tour

Monte-Carlo

Alcaraz beats Fils in Monte-Carlo-thriller

Spaniard chases the first title in the principality

April 11, 2025

Corinne DuBreuil/ATP Tour Carlos Alcaraz improves a record of 18-4 in 2025.

By Sam Jacot

Carlos Alcaraz produced a tough display on Friday, when he conquered a resilient, heavy performance from Arthur Fils to keep his title alive at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters.

In a dramatic collision at Court Rainier III, Alcaraz was about to beat several times, but refused to surrender to a competition of high -quality Scotchings. The World No. 3 crucially saved three breaking points on 5-5, 04 in the second set and collected from 1-3 in the third set to earn a dramatic 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 quarter-final victory.

“I just wanted to stay strong and wait for my chances,” said Alcaraz. “I think his level is high now and he explains a lot of pressure on his opponents. Today I could feel it, but in some moments he just made a few mistakes and I tried to get the most out of those points and wait for my chances. The second set saved those breakpoints and then made the only breaking point that I had that set.

“In the third set I just tried to play tennis well. When I was a break, I just tried to continue and play aggressively and be mentally and physically strong.”

Fils came out and showed great footwork to dictate on his destructive forehand and force the Spaniard out of balance. Alcaraz, however, hit with a greater depth during the game to deeply pint films. He found the Frenchman's backhand with more regularity in the second and third sets, so that five straight matches of 1-3 in the decision maker to victory after two hours and 23 minutes were rejected.

Alcaraz only makes his second performance in Monte-Carlo, who was lost in his only earlier match in 2022 to Sebastian Korda. The 21-year-old suffered a shock opening-round exit to David Goffin in Miami and has slowly rediscovered its best level in the principality.

After beating Francisco Cerundolo and Daniel Altmaier in his first two games, the world no. 3 survived his biggest test so far against fils in the first Lexus ATP-Head2head meeting of the couple to set a semi-final collision with Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

The Spaniard is in his 10th ATP Masters 1000 Semi-Final and haunts its sixth title at four different events (Madrid 2022, 23 '), (Indian Wells (23', 24 '), (Miami 22'). If the Spaniard is his first crown 2, he will not be Alexander Alexander will Alexander Triumph.

In a dramatic collision against Fils, Alcaraz fought hard to save three breaking points on 5-5 in the second set before he produced a stunning LOB in the next match on Set Point to deliver the match. After he had pushed a return, the 21-year-old scrambled to the backhand corner to drop a perfect lob about Fils' head. He then marched to his chair with his arm in the air. Both touched a number of beautiful winners in the third set, but it was Alcaraz who found a greater consistency to break the spirit of Fils and to move forward.

“I missed clay,” Alcaraz added. “It's good to play the drop shot and it is a recording that I use a lot and feel comfortable using. In competitions like this I won almost every drop shot that I hit and it gives me more confidence.”

Fils wanted to reach his first Masters 1000 semi -final after he also reached the quarterfinals in Indian Wells and Miami last month. The 20-year-old Frenchman threw everything he had at Alcaraz in a proactive display, but expensive casual mistakes at the end of the momentum and the Spaniard allowed the tables to turn in the decisive set.

Fils leaves the principality two places at no. 13 in the PIF ATP Live rankings.

Did you know that?



Alcaraz has been 15-1 on clay since last May. He won Roland Garros last year and lost Djokovic in the Golden Medal game in the Olympic Games in Paris.