It's a medal Finnish for GB Para -Athletes

April 11, 2025 | Paul Stimpson

Er was succes in de doubles-evenementen voor een onervaren Britse para-tafel tennisploeg in de ITTF World Para Future Lahti in het Pajulahti Olympic Training Centre in Finland vandaag met Londenaar Romain Simon Silver in Mens Class 4-8 en brons in gemengde klasse 4-10 en Teenagers Bailey Bailey Page en Dan Thomson Tak in Mens Class 14.

Men's class 4-8

Romain Simon (shown above) collaborated with class 5 World No 11 David Olsson from Sweden and they were 3-0 winners against Jiri Zak & Martin Lukas from the Czech Republic. They then came through a big fight against Francois Geuljans & Alan Papirer 3-2 and took the decisive set 11-8 after the French couple had converted a tight fourth set 13-11 on 2-2 with 2-2 after 2-0 down.

That brought them to the semi-final and after losing a tight first set 14-12, she beat Hugo Nou from France and Tsuyoshi Watanabe from Japan with 3-1 before she lost the final of the very experienced French couple European Doubles Class 8 Silver medal Martin & Class 3 World No 5 Florian Merrien.

Doubles helps my game, Simon said, because it gives me the confidence to be free enough to take photos and when I meet some of these more established players, I feel that I am able to do with them and play tactically better.

“Playing with someone like David, who is a really strong player, is really beneficial for me because I have someone in my corner who can help me if I struggle it and give me a positive reinforcement. I still learn how I can bring this into my singles game, but I can see the development and improvement and I have to work as a basis and more.

The medals are great because it helps me to know that there are results behind the processes I am working on. I am happy that the processes work, but there are things that I have to improve. Since I made my debut here three years ago, there have been ups and downs, but I can see that my game slowly has a solid foundation and that I can be more confidence. The more trust I get, the better being sick and I hope that my improvement will speed up in the next few tournaments.

Men's class 14

Bailey Page & Dan Thomson lost 3-1 of no. 1 seeds Jonas Hansson & Sam Gustafsson from Sweden, but then assured their place in the knockout phase with a 3-0 win against Gabriel Diez Alvarez & Ricard Sabio Ruiz from Spain. They stood opposite another Spanish couple in the quarterfinals and took the game 11-6 in the fifth after Gonzalo Rodriguez & Pablo Romero had returned to the level.

In the semi-final against the very experienced Swedish pair of Emil Andersson & Michael Azulay, they had set in the first points before they lost it 13-11, but took the second 11-9 to 1-1. From that moment the experience of Anderson & Azulay turned out to be decisive, and they took the third 11-4 and the fourth 11-3 for a 3-1 victory. Nevertheless, it was a promising version of the young British couple that is good for the future.

It is a great honor to represent my country and win my first international medal, said the 18-year-old page from Plymouth, who only participated in his second international tournament. I worked hard in the training hall, and it is a good feeling to bear fruit and the things I work on, I am now in Matchplay.

“I think and I and I supplement each other's game well and we kept each other positive everywhere. This really showed in the quarterfinals against Spain, because we had bad second and fourth sets and in the fifth we could easily have losing Momentum, but we did ourselves well and it brought us through the game.

In my singles I felt calmer than in my first international in Montenegro last year. The beating of horut was a very good performance. I found the right balance between Scottish selection and that turned out. In general, this has been a great tournament for me and I gave myself a lot of confidence that I can go to future competitions.

Thomson won his second medal from the tournament after he took silver in the men's class 6 singles.

We have succeeded in giving Andersson and Azulay a good game for two sets, he said, and after that we didn't really change much. I think Andersson has just become much more consistent with his spider and I think it was more a case that they made fewer mistakes than we change something.

It was good to see that Bailey and I can give those couples a good game because they are a very strong pair – especially in our first tournament. I think our styles complement each other pretty well if we play double. This tournament made me realize how much my work helps in the training hall. I started to see improvements in how I play in matches, and it's nice to see that my training starts to lead to better results.

Jaiden Caldeira & Jacob Wicks were also involved in a five-set battle in their first game against Aaro Makela from Finland and Nicklas Westerberg from Sweden and they took the decisive set 11-9 for a 3-2 win after Makela & Westerberg had leveled on 2-2. Caldeira & Wicks were 3-0 winners against Andres Leet & Carl Seeberg from Estonia, but then lost their last match 3-1 to Gonzalo Rodriguez & Pablo Romero. With three couples, all recorded two wins group 2 was decided on countback and the young British couple had bad luck not to get ahead.

Mixed class 4-10

Romain Simon and 17-year-old Martina Sande from Spain lost 3-0 to Florian Merrien, the mixed Doubles Paralympic bronze medal winner from France, and Aino Tapola from Finland, but then assured their place in the semi-final with a 3-1 victory against Naoki Hosoya & Aya Kita Kita.

After losing the first two sets against class four former World No 1 Emeric Martin from France & Cristina Rubio from Spain Simon & Sande fought well to take the third set 12-10, but Martin & Rubio achieved a 3-1 win, 11-9 in the fourth.