



By Dylan Vazzano, TTU Sport information Cookeville, tenn. – The Tenessee Tech Tennis team will make the trip to the north for his last road game of the regular season, while the Golden Eagles will come to Eastern Illinois for a Saturday morning meeting with the Panthers. First serve of the Charleston High School in Charleston, Illinois is set at 10 am CT. A look at Tennessee Tech Tech's Tangle With The Panthers marks the only Horizon League Road Affair of the Year of the club. The Golden Eagles (1-11, 0-2 hl) dropped the home conference matches to the state of Tennessee on March 29 and South Indiana on 5 April, and will end the regular season with a battle of 19 April against Belmont in Cookeville. The defeat of Tech against USI saw the purple and gold claim a trio of Singles Matchups. Alex Alverez at the number 1 place, Darek Kuczynski in the No. 5 position and Ricard Garavi Yepez in the No. 6 collect all secure victories in the tilting. Kuczynski is the Golden Eagle leader in Solo nods behind four triumphs, while Alvarez and Murilo Burckhardt work together at the Tech's Top Doubles Tandem thanks to a 4-4 record. A look at East -illinois EIU's collision with the Purple and Gold will mark the first Horizon League match of the club since a 7-0 defeat in Belmont on March 29. The last four games of the club are ranked against teams in the top 50 of the nation Losing behind in Middle Tennessee, Vanderbilt and twice to Kentucky. In addition to the defeat in Belmont, the Panthers (6-22, 0-3 hl) also stumbled by Tennessee State on March 22 on March 22 on March 26 to take into account the three league matches of the team. Alex Aldaz has the most singles victories in the team with eight solo nods and puts all his work in the top three slots in the line-up marked by a 4-2 point from the number 3 position. Tyler Carlin and Zach White own Eiu's best double record behind an 8-1 tandem whides. In the series The Golden Eagles have checked the all-time series for the melody of a 26-1 record against Eastern Illinois, which on April 13, 2024 comprises a 4-0 triumph in Cookeville in the last meeting between the two schools. Photo by Thomas Cornhern

