Sports
Boston University goes to NCAA Hockey Championship after beating Penn State in Frozen Four
By John Wawrow AP Hockey writer
Jack Hughes and Cole Eiserman scored a second period goals and Boston University beat Penn State 3-1 on Thursday evening to continue to the first frozen four final in 10 years.
First-year Mikhail Yegorov stopped 32 shots and Jack Harvey scored an empty net for BU (24-12-2), which lost in the semi-final in the past two years. The terriers are five -time champions, which lost to Providence in the 2015 final and search for their first title since he defeated Miami (Ohio) in 2009.
NCAA Hockey Championship
Boston University will be confronted on Saturday evening with Frozen Four First-Timers, with the best-placed Western Michigan. The Broncos have nine consecutive and led to a 3-2 double overtime victory over title defender Denver in the first semifinal.
“We all came here for a reason to win a national championship, so just think about the chance of doing that within a few days is exciting,” Hughes said. “So it's a bit of a relief for now, and then we go back to work and hopefully we all win it.”
Nicholas Degraves scored 2:15 in the third for Penn State (22-14-4). The Nittany Lions -another frozen four First -timer -only appeared their fourth NCAA tournament -appearance since they were founded in 2011-12. Arsenii Sergeev made 31 Saves in a confrontation with two goalkeepers born in Russia.
Hughes opened the score 1:35 by wiping in a loose puck after Sergeev could not find it in the fold after he stopped the first shot of Matt Copponi.
Eiserman scored nine minutes later by converting a 2-on-1 break. Cole Hutson rode deep on the left and waved around to take a pass back through the fold to Eiserman, who lifted it in the open side.
Yegorov, saved the victory with various important stops. He let his blocker up to put Drawlak's shot aside of an escape with seven minutes left in the second period. And the 19-year-old peeked shortly behind him after smothering Jarod Crespos's hard shot of the right circle with 4:19 left in the third.
Yegorov improved to 11-5-1 since he came to BU in January after opening the season in the USHL. He was selected by New Jersey in the second round of the NHL design in June.
The Nittany Lions still achieved enough in a season in which they opened 0-8-1 in Big Ten Play before they finished 9-11-4 and end with a 4-3 OT loss for Ohio State in the conference tournament.
“It is always difficult when the season ends. But I honestly can't help, but I feel so grateful and positive about this year and this team,” said coach Guy Gadowsky. “We left for death not long ago and for these guys to come back and play in St. Louis is remarkable, and better than that is how they did it.”
BU -Coach Jay Pandolfo
Terriers coach and two-time Stanley Cup winner Jay Pandolfo has reached the frozen four a combination seven times, four as a player and in each of his three seasons behind the BU-Bank. He was a member of the 1995 championship team coached by US Hockey Hall of Famer Jack Parker.
“I was lucky to play in really good teams when I was a player at BU, and we only won once, so I have a pretty good understanding of how difficult it is to win,” said Pandolfo.
“Certainly for the past two years shortage, and I think it helped our team to understand that you should play in a certain way if you want to reach that last game,” he added. “Yes, it feels good to get there, but we certainly hope that the work has not been done yet.”
