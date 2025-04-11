

Jue Wang with permission for Varsity



Sunday 1 March offered a great opportunity for the Cambridge University Table Tennis Club (CUTTC) in the form of their Varsity match against Oxford University, organized at Cambridge University Sports Center. With the competition of the previous years resulting in a victory for the first team of Cambridge Womens and a tightly fought draw for the first team of Mens, but unfortunate losses for the second and third teams of the men, as well as the second team of the ladies, Cambridge, were back in 2025, in the hope for every single side.

In this year, Cambridge came outside the back of an excellent BUCs season, undefeated in their BUCs League division. The first team of Mens was also the recipient of various fresh faces, each of which produced stellar versions at the BUCs individual competition in November, with the first and third seeds (Joseph Hee and Aniket Bhanushali respectively) with the top 32 in the country and celebrated seed William Saint won the sheet competition. This, together with the depth and experience of the other men's and women's teams, made the chances of a Cambridge victory very promising. And promising that they were – an overall victory of each team, except that the seconds of the ladies meant that Cambridge appeared in an explicit triumphant and the redemption was protected.

The day started early in the sports center studios with people Third Team competitions, in which spectators gathered anxiously around the four gaming tables in the middle. The singles matches felt like a yo-yo, in which Cambridge won one, followed by Oxford who took the next, which means that the score was bound to 44 after completing all eight singles matches, so that the next Doubles agreements make the deciders. The power of the doubles partnerships seemed to be through with both pairs-rising triumphant, resulting in a 64 victory for the team, and an end to Cuttc President Thomas Chens Self-proclaimed Varsity loses a line of six games against Oxford.

Subsequently, the second team matches were, however, unlike the rest of the teams, the seconds of the ladies only consisted of two players, making every match all the more important. The start was optimistic, with the first seed Milly Kotecha initially went one set, but then made a comeback to win the game 31 in general. However, the remaining encounters did not see much success, and despite a tightly disputed doubles competition with Cambridge that only marginal two of the sets lost 9-11, the total result was 41 to Oxford. Nevertheless, the team was, since the inaugural Varsity for the seconds of the ladies, was very proud of their previous result.

After lunch it was the turn of the seconds of the gentlemen, who were hungry for revenge after a 10-0 defeat in 2024. These collisions brought some of the most exciting moments of the whole day. First seed Rayaan Asghar played a relentless second set in his first game, which fights completely, but unfortunately succumbed 2422 with his opponent who grazed the net in the last point of the set. Nevertheless, he still managed to get to the top of the game and beat his opponent 3-1. His second victory of the afternoon led the team to a comfortable victory before the double matches were even played, and an overall 6-4 victory for the men's seconds meant that they successfully completed their remarkable comeback trip.

The penultimate round of matches was the first team of the ladies. After won 8-2 in last year's showdown, and because the first seed Charlotte Bardleys is last Varsity after it was brave the team for three years, the momentum was behind them. All four team members played powerful, and only two games dropped from the eight singles matches, and five of the six were won 30. They wore this victorious energy to the Doubles, in which both double -saving were prevailed, and Bardsley ended her Varsity career triumphanted in each of her games.

While the evening fell and most players had completed their matches, it was time for the first team of Mens. After a draw last year, the men were determined to convert that result into a victory. Third seed Bhanushali set the standard and won his first game in tightly fought sets (116, 119, 119), and first seed immediately corresponded to his own victory. Captain Nicholas Miller had a nail biting match against Oxfords First Seed and won his first two sets, but unfortunately lost the next three. However, he quickly turned this into his second game, not just their second seed 30, but wiping the second set into that 111. Going in the Doubles matches 53, the firsts knew they had to win at least one to overcome Oxford. Indeed, they did not only win one, but both Doubles collisions, which made Hee and Bhanushsali unbeaten and close an overall 73 triumph for the men's firects.

It was an incredibly uplifting day for Cuttc and the light blues last year's disappointment was channeled into a really exciting day of table tennis in the sports center. High on adrenaline the parties went all the way to the Tivoli for a well -deserved team dinner. With several long-standing members of the club who graduated this year, there could not have been a suitable way for them to end their Varsity career.