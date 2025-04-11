PSL 10 starts formally with Blitse opening ceremony in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium – Sport





The tenth edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) formally started on Thursday with a flashy opening ceremony in the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Among the artists during the ceremony were Abida Parveen, Ali Zafar, Natasha Baig and popular Rapduo Young Stunners. Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars started the first game of the tournament at 8:30 PM. That it is a decade of the country of the country, very own cash-rich franchise T20 tournament, is probably one of the few special things about this year's PSL, given where Pakistan Cricket is today. The tournament has arrived in the midst of the administrative unrest of Pakistan Cricket Boards (PCB) and the national teams that have been declining in the past two years. The PSL X, as it is mentioned this year, also coincides with the constant dissatisfaction of the greatest stakeholders of the League, the teamowners in the past 10 years. Cricket will be central today and Rawalpindi will be fat, with the location to organize 11 competitions this year, the most it has since the PSLS design. The tournament is planned for walking until May 18, with a considerable part of running parallel to the Indian Premier League. The 34-Match tournament consists of three-double headers, while the remaining fixtures are some headers that take place over Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi. The Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium organizes 11 competitions, including the qualifying match on 13 May. Lahores Gaddafi Stadium will organize 13 games, while Karachis National Bank Stage will receive 11 races. The six teams will also lock the horns to remove the prize money of $ 500,000 for the winners, while the second team gets $ 200,000. 5,000 agents used for waterproof security According to a police spokesperson, the Rawalpindi police have set watertight security measures, including the provision of 5,000 agents for the tournament. The security schemes have been taken in coordination with the Pakistani army, rangers and other agencies. Furthermore, special police teams, including the Dolphin Force, Elite Force staff were deployed in the stadium and more than 376 employees of the traffic police. The schemes will be accompanied by regional police officer Babar Sarfraz Alpa and city police officer Syed Khalid Hamdani together with other highly placed officers. According to the report, visitors could only come in via a walk-through gate and after a full-body search. Other security measures include a special control room that focuses on monitoring the stadium and the rest of the city via Safe City and other CCTV cameras. Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir RIZVI Chairman of an important meeting on Thursday to revise security schemes where he described that waterproof security would be guaranteed for players in their hotels. During their movement, all routes will be thoroughly checked by bomb removals and checked via security cameras. The IGP added that Safe City Smart Cars, Mobile Jammers and Surveillance vehicles in the convoy would be used to improve security and guarantee effective monitoring.

