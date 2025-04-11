Sports
What to expect from Syracuse Footballs Spring Game: Format, Tickets, How to Follow the Game
Syracuse, NY Syracuse football coach Fran Brown brought an increased energy level last season to the orange spring competition, debuted the teams Quad Walk and offered more game-like action than previous coaches.
That approach is expected to continue this season, with Brown promising that fans who are present would see any contact.
Would hit, said Brown. Would have pads on. One teams will have Orange. One team will have blue. Went hitting. It goes for at least an hour and a half, but non-stop, right? Exercise-oriented but people who are still fighting for positions.
The game is not broadcast or streamed online.
Syracuse.com will offer live updates from the JMA Wireless Dome during the game, so come back on Saturday.
Here is an overview of important things to know:
Time, location: Saturday 3 pm in the JMA Wireless Dome. Ports open at 2 p.m.
Format: Syracuse expects that the spring game will last approximately 90 minutes. Much of that time will be devoted to 11-on-11 football played between two teams selected by Sus Coaches.
Tickets: Tickets are free, but must be claimed via the Syracuse Athletics website.
Parking: Parking is free in both the West and in the common lots. There will be a shuttle to bring fans from the Comstock plots to the quad.
Television, streaming: The spring game is not broadcast or streamed.
ACC -Schools were given the choice to produce content for the ACC network this year.
Syracuse chose to do a fully accessible show that will be shown on ACC Network and to the attention of the personalities of players in next year's team.
The other options include a spring stream that could be seen extra on a practice day at a studio show of the ACC Network.
How to follow: Syracuse.com will have a live update message with real-time updates during the game, as well as coverage and analysis after the game. The first hour of the spring competition is broadcast on TK99 before the radio station changes to the lacrosse game of human.
You can also Register to receive updates From the game sent to your phone.
Syracuse Sports Insiders, a must-have source for die-hard orange fans, also get direct access to Brent Ax to make their voice heard on the Syracuse Sports podcast.
How you can get signatures and other spring game activities: The quad opens on Saturday at 10 am. There will be games, food trucks and live music from a DJ.
The quad activities take place after the game until 6 p.m.
Syracuse will make his traditional quad walk at 12:50 pm instead of going directly to the JMA Dome, players stay on the quad for 45 minutes to sign signatures and meet fans. Fans may take one item per person with you for signatures or use a supplied poster.
Please contact Chris Carlson at any time: e -Mail Twitter 315-382-7932
