Tennis to go on indefinite hiatus, share a new song of the last album: Listen





Tennis: 05-26 Las Vegas, NV – Swan Dive

05-17 Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall

05-18 Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Block Party

05-21 Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

05-23 Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed

05-24 Indianapolis, In-Hi-Fi Annex

05-25 Cleveland, Oh – Globe Iron

05-27 Toronto, Ontario – The Concert Hall

05-30 Boston, Ma – Roadrunner

05-31 Philadelphia, PA-Franklin Music Hall

06-01 New York, NY – The roof on Pier 17

06-03 Washington, DC – The Anthem

06-05 Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

06-06 Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

06-07 Nashville TN – Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

06-09 Dallas, TX – De Fabriek in Deep Ellum

06-10 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

06-11 Austin, TX – Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheatre

08-18 San Diego, CA -Humphreys -Concerts through the bay

08-20 Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theater

08-22 Pionertown, CA – Pappy & Harriets

08-23 Phoenix: AZ – The van Buren

08-24 Santa Fe, NM – The Bridge at Santa Fe Brewing Co.

08-26 Denver, Co – Mission Ballroom

08-28 BOISE, ID – Treefort Music Hall

08-29 Portland, or – McMenamins Grand Lodge

08-30 Vancouver, British Columbia – Malkin Bowl

09-02 Sacramento, CA – Channel 24

09-04 Saratoga, CA – The Mountain Winery Tennis: face down in the garden tour Alaina Moore: On a cross -country ride at the end of the Tour, our bus and trailer quickly blew four tires in succession. That specific piece of highway was a tire cemetery. I counted the grated remains of 12 tires from where we were on the side of the road and exchanged our last reserve. Our bad luck was very opposed by the good night that had just had in Houston. The highlights and lows of Touring are unnatural, disorienting. On the shoulder of I-40 I started writing the texts to 12 bloated tires. It is a constellation of memories of the road, and of our marriage, two efforts that are completely, hopelessly entangled. A few months later we recorded 12 inflated tires, I had the feeling of distilling music in four minutes in the last 15 years. It felt like the end of something, although I wasn't sure what. Patrick and I spent most of our twenties and all our 1930s focused on tennis. It has been the most joyful, astonishing, challenging and humiliating experience. After completion Face down in the garden, It became clear that we had said everything we wanted to say and achieved everything we wanted to achieve with our band. This will be our last studio album, at least in this configuration as tennis. We are ready to pursue other creative projects and make room in our lives for new things. In that light, the upcoming tour feels, more moving, as a successful thought. These two children from Denver who only dreamed of playing a few house shows were very fulfilled. Maybe you see yourself on the road. As always, thanks.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pitchfork.com/news/tennis-to-go-on-indefinite-hiatus-share-new-song-from-final-album-listen/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos