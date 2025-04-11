Sports
Hockey celebrates Ovechkin, but Putin is the real winner
Alexander Ovechkin has become the largest target scorer in the history of the National Hockey League (NHL), an extraordinary achievement that cemented his estate as one of the most influential figures of hockeyes. For fans around the world, Washington Capitals no. 8 is a symbol of perseverance, dedication and success.
But beyond the ice, Oveechkin is deeply entangled in the propaganda machine of Russia. His public personality, far beyond the boundaries of sport, reflects a merger of Russian nationalism, loyalty to the Kremlin and relentless support for Russian President Vladimir Putin and his regime.
Ovechkins relationship with Putin is personally and well documented.
In the aftermath of the annexation of the Crimea 2014, Oveechkin appeared in a campaign called Save Children of Fascism. This campaign laid the foundation for stories about the so-called Denazification rhetoric of Ukrainian, which was later used to justify the forced deportation of Ukrainian children, a crime for which Putin has been charged by the International Criminal Court.
When Ovechkin married in 2016, Putin called during the wedding reception to congratulate the newlyweds personally. Ovechkin interrupted the celebration to put the president on the speaker. When Putin had finished speaking, Oveechkin replied: we all love and respect you. The following year he launched Petinteam, a campaign that endorsed Putin's presidential candidacy.
Despite the fact that he lived a large part of his career in the West, Oveechkin has maintained close ties with his Russian roots. His connection with Putin is deep -rooted by parenting, a nationalist worldview and a strong sense of patriotic duty.
Ovechkin's political role is no coincidence. In Russian history, prominent athletes have been elevated as national symbols. During the Soviet era, they received state honors and military titles that confirmed their loyalty to the regime. That tradition takes place in Post-Soviet Russia.
Putin also met personally with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) -Hunter Khabib Nurmagomedov after his triumph over Conor McGregor who, in the Kremlin story, represented the Western Decadence. Khabib, a Muslim from the North Caucasus, was celebrated as a modest, traditional hero, who reinforces the self-image of Russia as morally superior on the West.
For the Kremlin, athletes such as Oveechkin are not only entertainers, they are instruments of soft power. With global recognition and widespread attraction, Oveechkin is the perfect figure to project an image of Russia that is strong, resilient and unyielding. It's not just about hockey. It is about manipulating a global audience through the charisma of a sport icon.
When Slava Malamud, a former sports journalist whose NHL press references were withdrawn by the Capitals in Washington after repeatedly questioned the silence of Oveechkins during the war in Ukraine, it was never only an athlete in an interview with Sportsnet: the athlete is never an atleet. They are an extension of the state that perform in front of the cameras, which push the agenda that benefits the Kremlin and its grip on power.
The media racing around Ovechkins record-breaking chase noted the GR8-string on the NHL, complete with a tailor-made logo and young people-oriented events were eagerly reflected by the Kremlin. In Russia it became a symbolic triumph on a western soil.
In the night, Ovechkin Wayne Gretzky passed with his 895th goal, the Ostankino TV tower from Moscow era completed shortly after the Cuban rocket crisis was illuminated with his image. Billboards in Russia showed Ovechkin in his NHL uniform and remarkably omitted the Washington Capitals Insignia. Kremlin-Uitgebelde Omroets and Nationalist bloggers greeted the moment as proof of Russia that endure global bravery, despite the Western efforts to isolate the country about his invasion of Ukraine.
But perhaps the moment of the greatest symbolic meaning, especially for a hockey-to-effect like Putin, came in Oveechkins after the record comments.
He did not thank the United States that gave him a platform, a home and a fortune. He did not recognize the NHL for allowing Russian players to continue to compete after the full invasion of Ukraine. Instead, he thanked Russians.
And yet a lot of the hockey world celebrates without a break for reflection. The applause is loud. The silence about what Ovechkin represents is even louder.
Comments Note: The opinions expressed in the OP-ED section are that of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the opinion of the KYIV independent.
Adam Sybera
Senior research analyst at Ki Insights
|
