It is a Sunday morning and I get on the pickleball court for the first time.

The racket feels a bit heavier than that for badminton, but lighter than a tennis racket enough to feel like a solid weight in my hand.

The perforated ball Is light and bounces with a satisfactory spring when it touches the ground. The court Is smaller than a tennis court, Soi Amnot Sprint everywhere in the game.

Pickleball, as I quickly discovered, is fun and surprisingly addictive. It is a mix of tennis, badminton and table tennis.

After playing uncomfortably for a few weeks, I decided to become serious and sign up for lessons that are not bad for a self -proclaimed benchage. It appears there is the Isa technique to swing the racket and hit the ball, But the basic principles are easy to understand and the learning curve is not too discouraging.

It is fast enough to be exciting, but easy to pick up and play, the former professional tennis player-pickleball coach Alina Rashad me told me. You can move, have fun and make contact with others without feeling hard.

This can explain why the sport, It was invented in 1965 in the United States, exploded in popularity around the world, also in Asian countries such as Malaysia and Singapore.

According to to a report of March 2023 by the Association of PickleBall Professionals (who has changed its name to the Association of PickleBall players) in the US, 48.3 million adult Americans or almost 19 percent of the adult population played at least once pickleball in the past 12 months.

In Malaysia, the number of pickleball rights has grown from only two in 2019, when the sport was introduced, to nearly 500 in the entire country, according to Unpleasant Founder and President Farrell Choo of Malaysia Pickleball Association.

When we first introduced the sport in Miri, Sarawak, in 2019, 70 percent of players were seniors. Now people enjoy all the ages, he said, adding that the association has introduced the sport to schools.

Nowadays, more than 50 schools in Malaysia offer pickleball, he noticed.

The sport is so popular that Minister of Youth and Sport Hannah Yeoh has launched a program with primary school students free access to Pickleball -Rechtbanken, Equipment and Training in a new pickleball stadium in the heart of Kuala Lumpur.

Pickleball could soon become a competitive sport in Malaysia.

In November 2024, Selangors Menteri Besar Amirudin Shari announced that the State plans to introduce Pickleball as a medal in The Malaysia Games 2026, which Selangor organizes.

Pickleball has conquered Malaysia storming, especially in Selangor, and I remain surprised by the pace of new Pickleball courts that opened almost every week, he said in February by the Pickleball News Asia website.

The authorities in Malaysia change existing badminton -courts in pickleball rights, with RM1 million (S $ 298,000) allocated for this. In February, for example, PickleBall -Rechtbanken was run by Kuala Lumpur City Hall launched in at least 13 suburbs.

Hotels, even houses, jump on the bandwagon

Players at Oncourt Malaysia, a facility of 70,000 m² with 30 pickleball rights and technology such as AI to analyze gameplay.Photo: Ibrahim Gul

New PickleBall rights are coming up in Malaysia, even in hotels.

The luxurious Mandarin Oriental, in addition to the iconic Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur, has added two Pickleball courts to its property. AC Hotel Ipoh The one opened in January also has pickleball rights for guests.

Then there is Oncourt Malaysia, a 70,000 m², RM10 million sports center with 30 pickleball court courts, five glass pumpkin ranges and six courts for padel, an emerging racket sport that was believed that it originated in Mexico.

The Arena, Set to open on April 15, was converted from Hangars located on a part of one 196ha Former Air Force Base in Jalan Sungai Besi, Kuala Lumpur.

Oncourt Malaysia founder and Chief Executive Ibrahim Gul who plays Pickleball in his Arena in Kuala Lumpur.Photo: Ibrahim Gul

His founder and Chief Executive Ibrahim Gul, a former national pumpkin coach for Singapore, said that the facility is the largest pickleballena in Asia.

The center, which will be opened from 8 a.m. to 2 hours has technology such as artificial intelligence to analyze gameplay that Mr Gul says it is A first for pickleball there.

Pickleball is a simple game to pick up. Everyone can come in for the first time and immediately starts playing.

Another new court, Pickle Opened earlier in 2025 in addition to the popular restaurant flour, Fire & Stone in the suburb of Selangor of Petaling Jaya, who offers players a handy place to get a bite after a match.

Pickle Park works from 7 a.m. to midnight and also has social events such as Coffee & Croissant mornings, women's nights and even competitions between strangers.

Not far from Pickle Park, the PickleBall, Juvenbanken of Universiti Malaya (UM), the first of such courts were built in the Malaysia peninsula.

ESM Pickers Club founder and Chief Executive Officermohd Faizal Othman said that his Arena in UM, who has seven outdoor courts and six multifunctional inner courts, has organized around 90,000 visitors since it was opened in December 2023.

As the demand for courts continues to grow, he intends to open another six extra dishes by converting existing Futsal courts, as well as investigating expansion to other Malaysian states and elsewhere in Southeast Asia.

On just a stones from UM, the Pickle Social Club (PSC), launched in January 2024, has become one of the most sought after Pickleball places in Kuala Lumpurs, with courts fully booked days in advance.

Since the opening we have seen an incredible question. (Op) our one-year anniversary, we had nearly 40,000 members and (the number is still) growing … We can see new Pickleball courts opening every week, which is great for the sport, says PSC founder Mark Choo.

The club has had to deal with scalping issues, whereby individuals resell the judicial bookings at bloated prices. It was placed on social media in November 2024 that accounts involved in Scalperen, profit processing activities or the use of bots can be confronted with suspension or permanent prohibitions.

The demand for pickleball in KL has been explosive. At the peak, the court slots would be completely booked within a few seconds or minutes … Some players even made jokes that booking a court at PSC was just as heavy as getting Taylor Swift concert tickets, he notes.

Pickleball Court Operator Dinkits Group Chief Operating Officer Ken Lam estimates that nearly 300,000 Malaysians have tried pickleball and About a third of them are considered active players.

Coaches and players on a Dinkit Pickleball Court in Malaysias Klang Valley. It operates 16 courts in Selangor.Photo: Dink2My/Instagram

Mr. Lam and his business partner Ruben Nah opened their first pickleball center in June 2024.

They now operate 16 courts at three locations in Selangor Kota Kemuning, Sunway and Subang Jaya.

We have a Futsal Court, a badmintonhof, converted, and we are in the middle of converting a bowling alley into a pickleball room, says Mr Lam.

He adds two more locations in Selangor in April and organizes 12 courts. And the costs are not -tears of investors.

Converting a court for pickleball usually costs between RM30,000 and RM60,000, while building a new one can add an RM75,000.

The booking costs for a court vary for an hour from RM30 to RM70, depending on the location, whether the court is now inside or outside, and whether you book during peak hours (Outside office hours) or Dal time.

Even homeowners are considering installing pickleball rights on their property.

Organic farmer Michael Simon is considering building a court in his back garden for his family members and farm visitors, for around RM180,000.

We have a lot of tours, and it would be a proposal with added value for visitors, he tells me.

However, PSCs warns Mr. Choo that this could create a bubble with new Pickleball courts that open almost every week.

There is a risk of overtaking the demand for supply, and we can see some operators, especially those who have arrived purely for the hype that struggles or even closes. We do not want that to happen because people have invested their hard -earned money in these companies, he says.

Major (RET) S. Maniam, former director coaching at Squash Racquets Association of Malaysia, agreed that there is a risk of a bubble.

In the 1980s there was a pumpkin tree in Malaysia, and everywhere you went, squash courts and centers arrived … As you would expect, the bubble burst. I feel that something similar can happen with pickleball … maybe give it another 10 years, you could have a problem, he says.

Oncourt Malaysias de Heer Gul, however, remains cheerful about Pickleballs -Prasts in Malaysia.

He believes that those who are mainly profit-driven and miss a strong sporting background can find it difficult to maintain success in the long term without a deep understanding of the sport and what is really needed to build a dedicated pickleball community.

However, operators who focus on delivering an exceptional experience for players will probably succeed.

He adds: I am convinced that the demand for high -quality pickleball facilities will remain strong.

