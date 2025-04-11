



Corpus Christi De University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros Women's Tennis Team wil het reguliere seizoen afsluiten op een hot streak, omdat het de Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (AMCC) Islanders zaterdag in een South Texas-showdown, gepresenteerd door Rally Credit Union en Southland Conference (SLC) -wedstrijd aanneemt. De Vaqueros (9-6, 6-2 SLC) and islanders (22-2, 7-1 SLC) play at 11 am in the Thomas J. Henry Tennis Center. These teams met on 13 February in Edinburg and the islanders achieved a 5-2 victory. The Saturday match is the first conference match between the programs, which have been met for two years per season for 12 years in a row. Utrgv is 3-41 of all time against AMCC and defeated the islanders for the last time in February 2018. The Vaqueros run on a four-match winning streak in the regular season finale. After a rough patch about a month in the season, head coach West Nottt Felt that his group did a good job by resetting and touching the back of the season with a new fire and “Pep in their step”, and he feels good about their ability to take care of business on Saturday. “We are now playing teamball. We win the double points and we get many first sets there. I think the group has done great work in practice that has translated to match the game,” said Nott. “It will cost everything to win. We have not defeated them for a while, so we are going to shoot outside and hopefully we will benefit from that double point and really take care of our non -refunded mistakes during this competition. We have to be consistent. We have to have a good chance, we have a good chance to come.” Corpus has won 10 in a row since he dropped a conference match to the Northwestern State, the current undefeated leader in the Southland Team classification. UTRGV and AMCC are in the upper half of the classification of the conference with just over a week for the conference tournament in Louisiana. The coming match could play a major role in determining the sowing of tournament. The match also influences the South Texas Showdown classification, which Corpus is currently leading, 28-22, with four more events worth 10 points. Although there is a lot on the line, NOTT does not let his team consider all external circumstances. He wants them to concentrate on bringing their utmost effort to the courts and doing everything they can with #beatcorpus. “We really don't think too much about all the other things. We only try to control what we can control during the competition and really worry about our side of the field,” said Nott. “If we can handle our emotions and can process the pressure, I think good things will happen.” Support Utrgv Damestnis|Become a fan on Facebook|Follow us on Twitter|Follow us on Instagram|Follow us on YouTube

