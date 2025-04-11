Agent: Ferraros season passed, but hell are back soon





The season of Mario Ferraros is over. Ferraro suffered on Wednesday evening in the middle of the San Jose Sharks 8-7 OT loss for the Minnesota Wild. Eriksson Ek makes it 5-4 for #mnwild in return for #ThefutureestealBut also, Mario Ferraro blocks a shot and is injured during the piece. pic.twitter.com/lv3xfgjktttt – Teal Town USA – A podcast from San Jose Sharks (@Taltownusa) April 10, 2025 Duw loss for us as far as he said our group, leadership, the way in which he competes every night, San Jose Sharks, head coach Ryan Warsofsky,. Warsofsky said that Ferraros is still being evaluated, and surgery is still a possibility. Peter Wallen, Ferraros agent, emphasized that the 26-year-old defender will recover well before the start of the 2025-26 campaign. The alternative leader of San Jose Sharks has offered another workman-like year for the team, 9:24 PM a night played and is an option for a top penalty. After the transactions of Jake Walman and Cody Ceci, Ferraro will again be the most used defender of the sharks, as he was last year. Since 2020-21, Ferraro has been San Joses no. 1 or 2 used Blueliner in every season. We spoke this morning, he is frustrated, Warsofsky said. He wanted to play in every game this year. Ferraro came close and tied the career-high 78 games last year. Ferraro is signed for next season for $ 3.25 million AAV and will be a UFA after 2025-26. Immediately, however, the San Jose Sharks struggle to make a complete line-up for the match-up on Friday evening at the Edmonton Oilers. #Sjsharks In the hope that Rutta is ready to come back tomorrow. He is closer to return than Desharnais. If he is not ready, the sharks will have to remember someone, they don't have enough healthy defenders – Sheng Peng (@sheng_peng) April 10, 2025

