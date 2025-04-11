



Throwing good money after bad is an old truism that is generally understood, but strikingly enigmatic for Los Angleeless political leadership. And it is a reason why the city is confronted today with a shortage of a billion dollars. A serious matter is the planned expansion of the Congress Center in time for the 2028 Olympic Games. A project once seen as an important stimulus for revitalizing the city center is now doubtful after the serious forest fires and the hanging recovery effort, a precious and heavy company. However, poor tax management was clearly long before the devastating fires. Tens of millions were spent on the expansion and renovation of the congress center, as previously approved, only to see that plan deleted a year later in favor of a new scenario. Renovating and expanding the congress center, which was opened in 1971, had a high priority because the Archaic Layout prevented Los Angeles to record large conventions. The upcoming Olympic Games have table tennis and other events that are planned there and this offered an extra boost for the renovation and expansion. Ten years ago I served with Mayor Eric Garcettis Jury who selected the congress center architect for an expansion event of $ 350 million. But the city left that plan after wasting millions of dollars and chose to negotiate a public/private partnership with AEG and Plenary. Those negotiations were completed last year and then presented to the city council for approval. Councilor Monica Rodriguez issued the only negative mood and expressed concern about financing and a timely completion date. Nevertheless, the city council acted recklessly and continued to authorize $ 54.4 million for design, engineering and precise work. At least $ 40 million of that money has been spent. According to this new plan, a report that was released last year by Chief Legislative Analyst Sharon TSO and Chief Administrative Officer Matt Szabo that the costs for the city would be $ 4.78 billion for a period of 30 years, including debts on any loans. They also warned the council members that it will be a challenge to have the project done before the Olympic Games. According to this new plan, a report that was released last year by Chief Legislative Analyst Sharon TSO and Chief Administrative Officer Matt Szabo that the costs for the city would be $ 4.78 billion for a period of 30 years, including debts on any loans. They also warned the council members that it will be a challenge to have the project done before the Olympic Games. Despite the warning, and in another careless step, the city council has authorized to spend $ 27.7 million to pay consultants to determine whether it is feasible to have completed the expansion on time for the Olympic Games. In the meantime, the sidewalks are broken, the streets are full of holes, the street lamps are not maintained, resulting in millions of lawsuits and claims, and waste costs are likely to rise by 54%. And half a dozen federal agencies investigate the homeless program for waste, fraud and abuse. It is this persistently poor financial planning and implementation that led to negative consequences and a shortage of a billion dollars. Nick Patsaouras is a social leader who has awarded a number of infrastructure projects for La County -Supervisors and mayors as a volunteer.

