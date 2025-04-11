No detail is too small for Chad Bowden.

USC football new general director has seen enough during his rapid turnout by the personnel ranks to know that small things can have a big impact on a program. So when he first took the reins of USCS Front Office at the end of January, Bowden went looking for something small to improve right away, to get the ball rolling and putting a tone in the building.

He started with the toilet paper.

Charmin Ultra Soft, Bowden said with a smile. I now have it in every bathroom for our players.

Since then, his tireless efforts to renew the Front Office have stimulated the entire program this spring, which has a stunning run on the recruitment path with USC and its 22 obligations, considers more than any other school on top of every possible ranking for the 2026 class.

The Vibes around USC have been especially good since the arrival of Bowdens. And if you ask him, the extra -mentioned toilet paper or, at least, the idea behind it is part of that reason.

A USC coach recently joked that it was the best change that HED was working in two months.

It may not matter to some people, Bowden said. But everything is important in what you do in a program. If you concentrate on that, there is a conviction that starts to bleed in Like's program, oh, would be on point in everything we do. Because that is who we are now.

His first two months are largely aimed at making that point that all detail matters.

Bowden sat down with the Times on Thursday to discuss the little things that matter, his first two months at work and his thoughts about the future. The next conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

How do you identify the small things in this program that you will find out?

Everything is important. The amount of sleep that our players receive, the amount of sleep that our coaches get, the kind of life all lived. I think about how everything our players do, every day of every day, is important. Everything is important. We are just out of a player success meeting, about every player, whether it has to do with academics, whether they are sleeping, what they eat from a food position, how they do it in the weight space. This whole thing is not just about football. It's about developing young people. That is part of doing the little things. Accountability and discipline wanted to teach the discipline in this football program and ensure the small things to the best of its ability to help them grow like men.

When did you become clear that the small details are so important?

It is always important for me in this profession. I didn't really understand. I think I learned a lot about every road at my previous stop and how it all works together and how every detail of their day and every detail of this football program matters. Because if everything is aligning, from our toilet paper to them in the B opening, whether they ensure that when they return to a stop route that is on the garden, ask them. Every detail is important. And if you treat it that way, you get the kind of results that lead to really successful things.

Did you feel that you brought a new level of focus on those more small facets of the program?

General Manager Chad Bowden, Center of USC, listens during a team practice. (USC Athletics)

It was already there. I just think it's a different way. Look, finding your better way is now evolving forever. I have to evolve every day every year. You have to improve everything you do, otherwise this game will pass you by. That is just my way of thinking with everything. That I know at any time that this chance of any time can be taken from me. And I don't want it to be taken away from me. I have that mentality that people will come for you. And I want to be sure that when they do that, I am better every time.

How do you determine the type of department you want to build? Is this a Pete Carroll situation in which you have spent all the time writing your principles and proposing your perfect front office? Or did you take something similar with what you had At Notre Dame?

Every place is different, and I pay respect for what has been done for me, and I have nothing but respect for what has been done in the past three years in the recruitment and personnel department. Now it's all under one. When I came in, I wanted to see what that was and what was going on, and you know, it's not like I made big adjustments. The only thing we really did is to recruit, was down there (points one way), recruitment was down there (points the other way). If someone knows me, I don't like to work at my own office. I like to work with people because I want them to see me work. Because when they see me work, they go, oh my God. I get this whole thing. I get why I respect him. I understand how much he works. I understand what he does. I want them to hear my phone calls. I want them to hear what is going on every day, and I want to hear what they are doing. I want to make sure that all of that was working and was aligned together, and there is no one slipping because they were all on this path together. Were all together on the same ship and all went ahead.

I don't want someone to leave. Were all together in this thing. So you come to a place like this where there have been good success. We have great players, you know, there have been a number of really large recruitment profits. There have been many good things that are already going on in this program. It just brings everyone together to be on the same ship to roll down freaking, to roll in the Pacific Ocean against everyone, always, everywhere, every place, 53 by 120, came for you. Because all this were together.

So do you work from a shared space?

I don't have my own office. I didn't want one. They asked me and they were dumbfounded, which was hilarious to me. But everyone who knows me knows that I work with everyone. So recruitment and staff were all in the same area, the Front Office.

I recently read that some of the new Front Office members have lived with you?

Leisure [Brown] and Zaire [Turner] I still live with me at the moment. Maximum [Stienecker] Also lived with me. Unfortunately. He already misses me. But yes, they live with me and my wife Ava in Palos Verdes.

I think it helps to get things off the ground with a new operation when you are under the same roof?

They know they can stay with me whenever. They know that. Just like everyone else could.

You mentioned early victories on the recruitment path. You have the number 1 class in 2026. If you look at how good you do when recruiting, what would you say the catalyst for building up that momentum?

General Manager Chad Bowden of USC Voetbal attends a recent team practice. (USC Athletics)

There is a lot of momentum that comes from the collaboration of everyone. We all came up with this plan together. It is not just one person. It is everyone who works together as one. And that is not only, you know, the coaches, whatever, our administration, our support staff. Everyone helped this momentum and everyone at USC helps with the vision of what this football program will be.

So it's not just one person. I think there is just an incredible amount of alignment and togetherness while I refer to the ship, there is just everyone on the same page with what this will be. I think that's why it has been good. Now I know that everyone is looking at the momentum. I did this everywhere. I'm gone. Everyone is now going to be aware of the highlights and just understands that with really great highlights some lows will come, right? And went through this class what goes on. But the highlights will be much larger than the lows. And what would eventually start to build, I don't care if we end up with the number 1 recruitment class in the ranking and staff, I give that we get the right one that usc appreciates, that degree, appreciate the connections and the network, and the fact that this place can set you up for the rest of your life above. You have your dream and goals in mind to play in the NFL, you have the best coaches throughout the country, the best coaches in the world to reach your full potential as a football player, and moreover there is not one thing we don't have and we live in the largest city in America in Los Angeles.

You project a lot of confidence. How much do you think that you helped in your career?

It is more about how much I have lost. I never won a national championship. So I have no idea what that looks like. It is clear that I have been at the time, but we lost the moment. It's not like I'm the one on the field that scores the touchdown. You have part of a program, right? That's what you do. It is not trust. It is a willingness to always try to improve a football program to what is needed to achieve that moment and to win that moment. That's really all it is. It knows that I don't have all the answers. But I want to win and we want to win at USC. That is what USC is all about. Were the hottest ticket in the city in the city of Los Angeles when they won. Would come there. It may not be today, but I can promise you today, currently, April 10, 2025, would work today like a National Championship program. And it will be every day that I am here, every minute, every hour, that is what would be. The results may not be what people want, but stay with us, because the future is incredibly rosy. And it is the smartest it has ever been in a very long time.

In terms of the future, the Football Landscape College will change considerably quickly with the house scheme. I am curious what your biggest worries or questions are about the new era.

I'm not worried about the current landscape. Whatever guidelines or whatever rules will be, I look forward to maximizing what that is. So I don't care what is being placed for us. Going for it. And have many different plans to ensure that it would be at the top if it all said and done. The new landscape for me, people are worried. I have seen interviews and people who talk about this new landscape, but I am excited. I am excited about what it will be. Went to do things in the right way. But would also maximize it.

Everything is open at the moment. There is no limit about which players can be paid. I know those people who worry, that when things change and Zero deals Must be approved by a clearinghouse, just many of those deals would see under the table. Do you think it is inevitable with those rules that schools see well trying to circumvent the limit?

I know that would recruit the right children. And I know that even if something like that would take place, everything would do through the book and that Maximize to the best of their ability. It doesn't matter because for the right reasons it would choose the right reasons for USC. If that is how other programs want to behave, they can. It doesn't matter. In the end it doesn't matter.

Whatever happens with college atletics and university football, whatever type of enforcement, no matter how it seems, I just know that it will have been prepared for it. Did everything do the right way.