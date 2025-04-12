Anna Hursey makes the back-to-back WTT Golds!

April 11, 2025 | Paul Stimpson

GBS Anna Hursey continued her rich vein in shape by winning her second consecutive WTT youth candidate Under-19 Girls Singles Title.

Welshe athlete Hursey (depicted above) was seventh seed during the event in Metz and went through the entire tournament without dropping a match, culminating in a 3-0 (11-8, 11-6, 11-5) victory over Wu Ying Syuan by Chinese Taipei in the final.

Her opponent was fourth seed and the world is ranked no. 18 Junior, nine places above Hursey, who second seed and world no. 13 Junior Wu Jia-en defeated, also from the Chinese Taipei, in the semi-final.

Several English players were also in action in Metz and Tianer Yu, ranked No. 106 World Junior, was signed in the same group as Hursey The Welsh athlete won their meeting 3-0 (11-4, 11-8, 11-7), but Yu still went on to the main drawing as a group runner-up.

She defeated the higher-ranked Matilde Pinto of Portugal in the round of 32, but then went to Heo Yerim from South Korea, the best seed and the world no. 3 Junior, in the last 16.

Connor Green saw a 2-0 lead evaporating when he went to Marcel Blaszczyk van Polen in the last 16 of the Under-19 boys.

Joseph Hunter

Blaszczyk, the fifth seed, is in 22 places above Green on no 26 on the World Junior Rankings, and he played the game to win 3-2 (9-11, 5-11, 11-3, 11-8, 11-8).

Joseph Hunter and Rohan Dani both went out in the last 64 to higher -ranked opponents.

In the Singles Under-17 Boys-Singles, Abraham Sellado continued as a group winner and Kacper Piwowar and Dani as second.

Piwowar and Sellado went out in the round of 64, Sellado lost 12-10 in the fifth of Matt Closset of Belgium and Piwowar went to World No 43 Junior Nathan Pilard of France.

Dani went through his first round match and then went out in four games in the round of 32 to South Koreas Lee Seungsoo, the best seed and the world no. 4 Junior.

Pablo Ramirez-Rioja

Pablo Ramirez Rioja, Ryan Goodier and Jake Davidson went out in the group stage.

In the Singles Under-15 Boys-Singles, Third Seed Sellado reached the round of 16, where he was defeated in four by Nolan Johnston of France. Piwowar and Ramirez Rioja both reached the round of 32, the last one lost to top seeds Jan Mrugala van Polen.

Goodier and Davidson both went out in the group stage.

Paralympic medal winner Bly Twomey went into the group stage of both the girls under 17 and among the 15 girls, her nearest match came against Jona Schuder van Luxembourg in the older age group and lost 3-2 (7-11, 13-11, 8-11, 11-8, 11-9).

In the Under-19 mixed Doubles, Sellado & Hursey formed a striking partnership and won three rounds to reach the quarterfinals, where their run was ended by Lin Chin-Ting & Peng Yu-Han of Chinese Taipei in a three-game competition in which the first two games went down.

Hunter & Yu went out in the round of 32 to the South Korean pair of Lee Jungmok & Choi Nahyun, who were then defeated by Sellado & Hursey in the next round.

In the Onder-15 mixed Doubles, Goodier & Twomey defeated a pair from Luxembourg 3-1 in the first round and then went to Mateusz Wisniewski & Gabriela Pulecka van Polen in four in the round of 32.

Bly Twomey & Ryan Goodier (photo by Michael Loverer)

Result

Under-19 boys singles

Qualification group 7

Enrique Rios (PUR) BT Joseph Hunter 3-2 (5-11, 11-3, 11-8, 9-11, 11-7)

Hunter BT Carlos Rios (Ven) 3-1 (12-10, 11-3, 7-11, 11-4)

Qualification group 15

Yang Hao-Jen (TPE) BT Rohan Dani 3-1 (11-4, 11-5, 9-11, 11-9)

Dani BT Maxime Degive (BEL) 3-0 (11-8, 11-5, 11-7)

Qualification group 16

Green BT Matthias Scheurwater (Ned) 3-1 (10-12, 11-5, 11-6, 11-3)

Connor Green BT Francesco Trevisan (Ita) 3-0 (11-6, 11-6)

Round of 64

Ma Yeongmin (Kor) BT Hunter 3-0 (12-10, 16-14, 11-5)

Green BT Patryk żyworonek (Pol) 3-11, 11-3, 12-10, 11-8)

Arthur Dubois (Fra) BT Dani 3-1 (11-6, 4-11, 11-9, 11-1)

Round of 32

Green BT Ma Yeongmin (Kor) 3-0 (11-3, 12-10, 11-9)

Round of 16

Marcel Blaszczyk (Pol) BT Green 3-2 (9-11, 5-11, 11-3, 11-8, 11-8)

Under-19 girls singles

Qualification group 7

The Yessia Lewyj (Bel) 3-0 (11-3, 11-5, 11-9)

Round of 32

You BT Matilte Pinto (Por) 3-1 (11-13, 16-14, 12-10, 11-4)

Round of 16

Under-17 boys singles

Qualification group 11

Lin Chin-Ting (TPE) BT Pablo Ramirez Rioja 3-0 (11-3, 11-3, 11-3)

Lior Seref (ISR) BT Ramirez Rioja 3-0 (11-4, 11-6, 11-8)

Qualification group 18

Yehor Borshchevskyi (OKR) BT Jake Davidson 3-1 (8-11, 11-5, 11-7, 11-5)

Quentin Sandona (FRA) BT Davidson 3-0 (12-10, 11-7, 11-6)

Qualification group 19

Aaron Sahr (Lux) BT Ryan Goodier 3-1 (11-4, 15-13, 8-11, 11-5)

Nathan Doussinet (van) BT Goodier 3-0 (11-9, 11-9, 11-8)

Qualification group 25

Rohan Dani BT George Udrescu (Rou) 3-0 (11-8, 11-6, 11-3)

Ten Nghia Phong (Ger) BT Dani 3-2 (7-11, 11-6, 9-11, 11-9, 12-10)

Qualification group 27

Francesco Trevisan (Ita) BT Kacper Piwowar 3-1 (5-11, 11-9, 11-4, 11-6)

Qualification group 31

Abraham Sello BT CUI Zijun (CHN) 3-0 (11-8, 16-14, 11-5)

Sealing BT Noah Tessier (FR) 3-0 (11-5, 15-13, 11-6)

Sellado BT Temujin Otgonpurev (MGL) 3-0 (11-6, 11-3, 11-2)

Round of 64

Danny BT Aditya Das (IND) 3-1 (9-11, 12-10, 11-8, 11-4)

Nathan Pilard (FRA) BT Piwowar 3-0 (11-3, 11-4, 11-5)

Matt Closset (BEL) BT Seal 3-2 (11-8, 7-11, 11-9, 7-11, 12-10)

Round of 32

Under-17 girls singles

Qualification group 14

Siri Benjegard (Swe) BT Bly Twomey 3-0 (11-7, 11-4, 11-5)

Twomey BT Jona Schuder (Lux) 3-2 (7-11, 13-11, 8-11, 11-8, 11-9)

Elisa Noguyen (Ger) BT Twomey 3-1 (11-13, 11-8, 11-4, 11-1)

Among the 15 boys singles

Qualification group 3

Abraham Sealed BT Jonathan Kraft (Ger) 3-0 (11-4, 11-8, 11-6)

Sealing BT Arthur Xian Xiao (FR) 3-0 (11-9, 11-4, 12-10)

Qualification group 5

Matthew Cao (PUR) BT Pablo Ramirez Rioja 3-2 (7-11, 8-11, 11-4, 12-10, 11-7)

Ramirez Rioja BT Spyros Sarigiannidis (Lux) 3-1 (11-2, 8-11, 11-5, 11-7)

Qualification Group 6

Noah Tessier (van) BT Jake Davidson 3-0 (11-7, 11-6, 11-2)

Vidar Larsson (Swe) BT Davidson 3-2 (8-11, 11-6, 5-11, 11-8, 11-1)

Qualification Group 8

Shouren Soman (IND) BT Ryan Goodier 3-0 (11-9, 11-5, 11-8)

Joel Isaksson (Swe) BT Goodier 3-1 (8-11, 11-7, 11-8, 11-7)

Qualification Group 9

Kacper Piwowar BT Noah Valente (Lux) 3-0 (11-5, 11-6, 14-12)

BT Tim Escudier (FRA) 3-0 (11-4, 11-7, 11-2)

Round of 64

Ramirez Rioja BT Arthur Xian Xiao (FRA) 3-0 (11-2, 11-3, 12-10)

Round of 32

Jan Mrugala (Pol) BT Ramirez Rioja 3-0 (11-9, 11-9, 11-5)

Zhou Kaien (CHN) BT Piwowar 3-1 (8-11, 11-7, 11-6, 11-4)

Sellado BT Aylan Goudjil (Alg) 3-0 (12-10, 11-6, 11-1)

Round of 16

Nolan Johnston (Fra) BT Sillado 3-1 (11-7, 13-11, 10-12, 11-7)

Among the 15 girls singles

Qualification Group 12

Julia Czaja (Pol) BT Bly Twomey 3-0 (11-5, 11-7, 11-6)

Chloe Huang (FRA) BT Twomey 3-0 (11-9, 11-7, 11-3)

Anna Walter (Ger) BT Twomey 3-0 (11-2, 11-2, 11-5)

U19 Mixed Doubles

Round of 64

Abraham Sellado & Anna Hursey BT Jamal Oudiss & Eireen Kalaitzidou (Ger) 3-0 (11-5, 11-4, 15-13)

Round of 32

Sellado & Hursey BT Patryk Zyworonek & Karolina Holda (Pol) 3-2 (4-11, 11-9, 7-11, 13-11, 11-3)

Josephmok & Choi Nahyun (Kor) Joseph Hunter & Tianer Y 3-0 (14-12, 11-8, 11-7)

Round of 16

Sellado & Hursey

Quarter -finals

Lin Chin-Ting & Peng Yu-Han (TPE) BT Sellado & Hursey 3-0 (12-10, 12-10, 11-3)

Under 15 mixed doubles

Round of 64

Ryan Goodier & Bly Twomey BT Noah Valente & Nora Cattazzo (Lux) 3-1 (11-8, 9-11, 11-5, 12-10)

Round of 32

Mateusz Wisniewski & Gabriela Polecka (Pol) BT Goodier & Twomey 3-1 (11-4, 11-6, 3-11, 11-6)