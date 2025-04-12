Sports
Anna Hursey makes the back-to-back WTT Golds!
GBS Anna Hursey continued her rich vein in shape by winning her second consecutive WTT youth candidate Under-19 Girls Singles Title.
Welshe athlete Hursey (depicted above) was seventh seed during the event in Metz and went through the entire tournament without dropping a match, culminating in a 3-0 (11-8, 11-6, 11-5) victory over Wu Ying Syuan by Chinese Taipei in the final.
Her opponent was fourth seed and the world is ranked no. 18 Junior, nine places above Hursey, who second seed and world no. 13 Junior Wu Jia-en defeated, also from the Chinese Taipei, in the semi-final.
Several English players were also in action in Metz and Tianer Yu, ranked No. 106 World Junior, was signed in the same group as Hursey The Welsh athlete won their meeting 3-0 (11-4, 11-8, 11-7), but Yu still went on to the main drawing as a group runner-up.
She defeated the higher-ranked Matilde Pinto of Portugal in the round of 32, but then went to Heo Yerim from South Korea, the best seed and the world no. 3 Junior, in the last 16.
View Hursey, Yu and a large number of other leading English and GB players, including Liam Pitchford, Paul Drinkhall and Tin-Tin HO at the WTT-FEEDER Manchester later this month Click here to buy tickets.
Connor Green saw a 2-0 lead evaporating when he went to Marcel Blaszczyk van Polen in the last 16 of the Under-19 boys.
Blaszczyk, the fifth seed, is in 22 places above Green on no 26 on the World Junior Rankings, and he played the game to win 3-2 (9-11, 5-11, 11-3, 11-8, 11-8).
Joseph Hunter and Rohan Dani both went out in the last 64 to higher -ranked opponents.
In the Singles Under-17 Boys-Singles, Abraham Sellado continued as a group winner and Kacper Piwowar and Dani as second.
Piwowar and Sellado went out in the round of 64, Sellado lost 12-10 in the fifth of Matt Closset of Belgium and Piwowar went to World No 43 Junior Nathan Pilard of France.
Dani went through his first round match and then went out in four games in the round of 32 to South Koreas Lee Seungsoo, the best seed and the world no. 4 Junior.
Pablo Ramirez Rioja, Ryan Goodier and Jake Davidson went out in the group stage.
In the Singles Under-15 Boys-Singles, Third Seed Sellado reached the round of 16, where he was defeated in four by Nolan Johnston of France. Piwowar and Ramirez Rioja both reached the round of 32, the last one lost to top seeds Jan Mrugala van Polen.
Goodier and Davidson both went out in the group stage.
Paralympic medal winner Bly Twomey went into the group stage of both the girls under 17 and among the 15 girls, her nearest match came against Jona Schuder van Luxembourg in the older age group and lost 3-2 (7-11, 13-11, 8-11, 11-8, 11-9).
In the Under-19 mixed Doubles, Sellado & Hursey formed a striking partnership and won three rounds to reach the quarterfinals, where their run was ended by Lin Chin-Ting & Peng Yu-Han of Chinese Taipei in a three-game competition in which the first two games went down.
Hunter & Yu went out in the round of 32 to the South Korean pair of Lee Jungmok & Choi Nahyun, who were then defeated by Sellado & Hursey in the next round.
In the Onder-15 mixed Doubles, Goodier & Twomey defeated a pair from Luxembourg 3-1 in the first round and then went to Mateusz Wisniewski & Gabriela Pulecka van Polen in four in the round of 32.
Result
Under-19 boys singles
Qualification group 7
Enrique Rios (PUR) BT Joseph Hunter 3-2 (5-11, 11-3, 11-8, 9-11, 11-7)
Hunter BT Carlos Rios (Ven) 3-1 (12-10, 11-3, 7-11, 11-4)
Qualification group 15
Yang Hao-Jen (TPE) BT Rohan Dani 3-1 (11-4, 11-5, 9-11, 11-9)
Dani BT Maxime Degive (BEL) 3-0 (11-8, 11-5, 11-7)
Qualification group 16
Green BT Matthias Scheurwater (Ned) 3-1 (10-12, 11-5, 11-6, 11-3)
Connor Green BT Francesco Trevisan (Ita) 3-0 (11-6, 11-6)
Round of 64
Ma Yeongmin (Kor) BT Hunter 3-0 (12-10, 16-14, 11-5)
Green BT Patryk żyworonek (Pol) 3-11, 11-3, 12-10, 11-8)
Arthur Dubois (Fra) BT Dani 3-1 (11-6, 4-11, 11-9, 11-1)
Round of 32
Green BT Ma Yeongmin (Kor) 3-0 (11-3, 12-10, 11-9)
Round of 16
Marcel Blaszczyk (Pol) BT Green 3-2 (9-11, 5-11, 11-3, 11-8, 11-8)
Under-19 girls singles
Qualification group 7
And who are a Harry BRT BRT, Burt you 3-4, 11-8, 11-7)
The Yessia Lewyj (Bel) 3-0 (11-3, 11-5, 11-9)
Round of 32
You BT Matilte Pinto (Por) 3-1 (11-13, 16-14, 12-10, 11-4)
Round of 16
He is a jam (Koror) but you 3-0 (11-9, 11-6)
Under-17 boys singles
Qualification group 11
Lin Chin-Ting (TPE) BT Pablo Ramirez Rioja 3-0 (11-3, 11-3, 11-3)
Lior Seref (ISR) BT Ramirez Rioja 3-0 (11-4, 11-6, 11-8)
Qualification group 18
Yehor Borshchevskyi (OKR) BT Jake Davidson 3-1 (8-11, 11-5, 11-7, 11-5)
Quentin Sandona (FRA) BT Davidson 3-0 (12-10, 11-7, 11-6)
Qualification group 19
Aaron Sahr (Lux) BT Ryan Goodier 3-1 (11-4, 15-13, 8-11, 11-5)
Nathan Doussinet (van) BT Goodier 3-0 (11-9, 11-9, 11-8)
Qualification group 25
Rohan Dani BT George Udrescu (Rou) 3-0 (11-8, 11-6, 11-3)
Ten Nghia Phong (Ger) BT Dani 3-2 (7-11, 11-6, 9-11, 11-9, 12-10)
Qualification group 27
Francesco Trevisan (Ita) BT Kacper Piwowar 3-1 (5-11, 11-9, 11-4, 11-6)
BT BT Gauthier Renkin (BEL) 3-1 (11-3, 4-11, 11-7, 11-4)
Qualification group 31
Abraham Sello BT CUI Zijun (CHN) 3-0 (11-8, 16-14, 11-5)
Sealing BT Noah Tessier (FR) 3-0 (11-5, 15-13, 11-6)
Sellado BT Temujin Otgonpurev (MGL) 3-0 (11-6, 11-3, 11-2)
Round of 64
Danny BT Aditya Das (IND) 3-1 (9-11, 12-10, 11-8, 11-4)
Nathan Pilard (FRA) BT Piwowar 3-0 (11-3, 11-4, 11-5)
Matt Closset (BEL) BT Seal 3-2 (11-8, 7-11, 11-9, 7-11, 12-10)
Round of 32
Lee Lee Lee (Kor) b. 3-1 (9-11, 11-7, 11-7, 11-7)
Under-17 girls singles
Qualification group 14
Siri Benjegard (Swe) BT Bly Twomey 3-0 (11-7, 11-4, 11-5)
Twomey BT Jona Schuder (Lux) 3-2 (7-11, 13-11, 8-11, 11-8, 11-9)
Elisa Noguyen (Ger) BT Twomey 3-1 (11-13, 11-8, 11-4, 11-1)
Among the 15 boys singles
Qualification group 3
Abraham Sealed BT Jonathan Kraft (Ger) 3-0 (11-4, 11-8, 11-6)
Sealing BT Arthur Xian Xiao (FR) 3-0 (11-9, 11-4, 12-10)
Qualification group 5
Matthew Cao (PUR) BT Pablo Ramirez Rioja 3-2 (7-11, 8-11, 11-4, 12-10, 11-7)
Ramirez Rioja BT Spyros Sarigiannidis (Lux) 3-1 (11-2, 8-11, 11-5, 11-7)
Qualification Group 6
Noah Tessier (van) BT Jake Davidson 3-0 (11-7, 11-6, 11-2)
Vidar Larsson (Swe) BT Davidson 3-2 (8-11, 11-6, 5-11, 11-8, 11-1)
Qualification Group 8
Shouren Soman (IND) BT Ryan Goodier 3-0 (11-9, 11-5, 11-8)
Joel Isaksson (Swe) BT Goodier 3-1 (8-11, 11-7, 11-8, 11-7)
Qualification Group 9
Kacper Piwowar BT Noah Valente (Lux) 3-0 (11-5, 11-6, 14-12)
BT Tim Escudier (FRA) 3-0 (11-4, 11-7, 11-2)
Round of 64
Ramirez Rioja BT Arthur Xian Xiao (FRA) 3-0 (11-2, 11-3, 12-10)
Round of 32
Jan Mrugala (Pol) BT Ramirez Rioja 3-0 (11-9, 11-9, 11-5)
Zhou Kaien (CHN) BT Piwowar 3-1 (8-11, 11-7, 11-6, 11-4)
Sellado BT Aylan Goudjil (Alg) 3-0 (12-10, 11-6, 11-1)
Round of 16
Nolan Johnston (Fra) BT Sillado 3-1 (11-7, 13-11, 10-12, 11-7)
Among the 15 girls singles
Qualification Group 12
Julia Czaja (Pol) BT Bly Twomey 3-0 (11-5, 11-7, 11-6)
Chloe Huang (FRA) BT Twomey 3-0 (11-9, 11-7, 11-3)
Anna Walter (Ger) BT Twomey 3-0 (11-2, 11-2, 11-5)
U19 Mixed Doubles
Round of 64
Abraham Sellado & Anna Hursey BT Jamal Oudiss & Eireen Kalaitzidou (Ger) 3-0 (11-5, 11-4, 15-13)
Round of 32
Sellado & Hursey BT Patryk Zyworonek & Karolina Holda (Pol) 3-2 (4-11, 11-9, 7-11, 13-11, 11-3)
Josephmok & Choi Nahyun (Kor) Joseph Hunter & Tianer Y 3-0 (14-12, 11-8, 11-7)
Round of 16
Sellado & Hursey
Quarter -finals
Lin Chin-Ting & Peng Yu-Han (TPE) BT Sellado & Hursey 3-0 (12-10, 12-10, 11-3)
Under 15 mixed doubles
Round of 64
Ryan Goodier & Bly Twomey BT Noah Valente & Nora Cattazzo (Lux) 3-1 (11-8, 9-11, 11-5, 12-10)
Round of 32
Mateusz Wisniewski & Gabriela Polecka (Pol) BT Goodier & Twomey 3-1 (11-4, 11-6, 3-11, 11-6)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.tabletennisengland.co.uk/anna-hursey-makes-it-back-to-back-wtt-golds/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit Vietnam, Malaysia and Cambodia from April 14 to 18
- List of honors of the resignation of Rishi Sunak
- Heart. Breaker. – Cricket Ireland
- “They don't give a damn about you”: Bernie Sanders warns Americans
- The White House is suspended from a new art imagine Trump's assassination attempt
- The United Nations seeks to obtain $ 275 million of aid for survivors from the Myanmar earthquake
- North Dakota adds Anthony Menghini to hockey schedule for 2025-26
- Surmount-1 Trials Discovered Tilzepatide Supports Long-Term Weight Control
- Two ministers from the Red and White cabinet visit Jokowi's house solo
- Men's Tennis Drops Road Match in Georgetown
- The older president elected older undergoes a medical check DW 04/11/2025
- Chinas XI to visit Southeast Asia while commercial conflicts with us widen