



Joel Curtis van Perth etched his name in WA Premier Cricket History, after he was named the Olly Cooley medal last night as the winner of the Olly Cooley Medaille at an Award ceremony on the Waca soil.

The number of medals recognizes the best players in the WA Premier Cricket's first degree competition as voted by the referees on a 3-2-1 basis after each regular seasonal relationship. Curtis was crowned the winner of the prestigious prize with 21 voices, after a dominant season with the bat who saw him ended as the leader of the competitions. The stylish left -handed compiled a striking 972 runs at 81, including a remarkable six centuries in its 14 innings. His incredible Run-Toally was 172 free from universities Tom Murray (800), while his six centuries were double the next nearest competitor. The Wicketkeeper fittings also showed its dynamic capacity behind the stumps and recorded 17 dismissal in the entire season. Curtis started the season in sparkling Touch and quickly emerged as a leader for the medal, after having received maximum votes in the opening of three rounds for centuries against Joondalup (100 not out), South Perth (138) and Claremont-Nedlands (101). His impressive form in Prime Minister Cricket was rewarded with selection for WA in Sheffield Shield Cricket, where he quickly confirmed as a fixed way in Red-Ball side in the absence of Josh Inglis. Curtis played seven of a possible ten shield matches in 2024-25, compiled 295 runs on 26.81 and claimed 21 resignation.

Mitchell Todd (Bayswater-Morley) interviewed 13 votes, Universities William Bosisto, Rockingham-Mandurahs Aaron Burrage and Midland-Guildfords Keaton Critchell all bound on 12 points. Curtis, Clint Hinchliffe (Mount Lawley) and Connor Blaxall-Hill (Perth) were also included in the WA Premier Cricket team of the season, with a number of recognizable names. Other remarkable inclusions in the team were two-test English Wicketkeeper James Bracey (university), the government contracted Teague Wyllie (Rockingham-Mandurah), while wa Second XI tribal dishes Luke Holt (Willetton), Douwtjie Hoogenbeezem for recognition). The Allan Edwards Award, who recognizes the most promising cricket player who consistently observes the spirit of Cricket, was awarded to the current WA Rookie Corey Wasley. The university has closed a good season by claiming the Club Championship and Kevin Sullivan Cup, while head coach Will Stibbs was named Male Senior Coach of the Year after he had led the club to a first class title for the first time in 50 years. 2024-25 WADCC team of the year: 1. Douwtjie Hoogenboezem (Fremantle)

2. Lochie Hardy (Claremont-Nedlands)

3. Joel Curtis (Perth)

4. Teague Wyllie (Rockingham-Mandurah)

5. Clinton Hinchliffe (Mount Lawley)

6. Connor Blaxall-Hill (Perth)

7. James Bracey (University) – Wicketkeeper

8. Luke Holt (Willetton)

9. Michael Dawson (Fremantle)

10. Jay Chislett (University)

11. Alex Bevilaqua (South Perth)

12. Joe Inglis (Joondalup) 2024-25 Olly Cooley Medal Leaderboard: First place Joel Curtis (Perth) 21 votes

Second Mitchell Todd (Bayswater-Morely) 13 votes

Third William Bosisto (University) 12 votes

Fourth Aaron Burrage (Rockingham-Mandurah) 12 voices

Fifth Keaton Critchell (Midland-Guildford) 12 votes Winners of the prize: 1st class stroke average: William Bassist (University) 548 @ 91.33

1st class of struggling gaggregate: Joel Curtis (Perth) 822 runs @ 82.20

1st class bowling average : Hamish McKenzie (Subiaco-Floreat) 26 Wickets @ 10.42

1st degree bowling aggregated: Michael Dawson (Fremantle) 47 Wickets @ 15.55

Male club championship: University

1st class Premiership: University

Premier T20S Premiership: Perth

Spirit of Cricket Award (Male): Claremont-Nedlands

1st class Referee of the Year: Matthew Hall

Male senior coach of the year: Will Stibbs (University) 2nd class stroke average: Benjamin Melville (University) 419 runs @ 59.86

2nd degree batting aggregated: Grant Thistle (Bayswater-Morley) 548 runs @ 42.15

2nd class bowling average: Nic Geisler (Willetton) 32 Wickets @ 10.84

2nd degree bowling aggregate: Nic Geisler (Willetton) 32 Wickets @ 10.84

2nd class Premiership: Claremont-Nedlands

JP Robbins Medal: Alex Hepburn (Willetton)

2nd class Referee of the Year: PETA MRIRILEES Batting average of the 3rd grade : Kane Perce (Wenneroo) 496 runs @ 55.1

3rd degree batting aggregated: Kane Perce (Wenneroo) 496 runs @ 55.1

Bowling average of the 3rd grade: Michael Reynolds (Claremont-Nedlands) 37 Wickets @13.95

3rd degree bowling aggregate: Elia Turriff-Smith (Fremantle) 42 Wickets @15.76

Premiership in the 3rd grade: Wanneroo

Albert Ramings Medal: Riley Neill (University) & John Walter (Wanneroo)

3rd class Referee of the Year: David Scott 4th class stroke average: Brendon Diamanti (Rockingham-Mandurah) 606 runs @ 67.33

4th class of struggling gaggregate: Brendon Diamanti (Rockingham-Mandurah) 606 runs @ 67.33

4th class bowling average: Joel Marion (Rockingham-Mandurah) 25 Wickets @ 11.72

4th class Bowling aggregated: Mitchell Allen (South Perth) 32 Wickets @ 17.25

4th class Referee of the Year: Roy Boyd

Premiership in the 4th grade: Midland-Guildford

Alan Mackley Medal: Mitchell Allen (South Perth) Kevin Sullivan Silver Cup: University

Club championship: University

Most improved Pitch Award: Stevens Reserve West

Roy Abbott Best Pitch Award: Iluka Sports Complex 1

Colts Premiership: University

Allan Edwards Award: Corey Wasley

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wacricket.com.au/news/4247519/curtis-claims-olly-cooley-medal The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos