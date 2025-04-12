



Corpus Christi There will be a showdown in southern Texas for the ages when the tennis team of the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) men from the Thomas J. Henry Tennis Center are confronted with rival Texas A & M-Corpus Christi (AMCC) with the Southland Conference (SLC) Reguling Seasonal Seasonal Champion De Vaqueros (10-13, 4-0 SLC) and islanders (19-4, 4-0 SLC) both ride hot stripes in the game. Since 1987, UTRGV has won eight in a row for the longest winning series. Corpus has won 11 in a row with six of those victories via Doubleheaders against Trinity, Texas Wesleyan and Howard Payne. The crucial competition will not only determine the regular seasonal champion, but will have a major impact on sowing tournament and the Shouth Texas showdown, presented by Rally Credit Union, points. Corpus is currently leading the showdown, 28-22, with four more events worth 10 points to the schedule. The tennis team for men tries to become the first Vaqueros team that claims a team championship since Utrgv came to the Southland. “We feel extremely confident. The boys know that there is busy and expectation, but there is always when we play corpus. They are very excited and they really believe that they have earned this opportunity to play for a Southland championship,” head coach Nathan Robinson said. These teams played a non-conference match almost two months ago. Corpus won 4-3, in Edinburg. But much has changed for the Vaqueros, who turned a loss of seven games in the current eight-match winning streak when the young group started putting together things. Robinson said that the Vaqueros now have much more confidence in their playing styles and strategies than through the first month of the season, when they were 2-7 after the early loss for Corpus. They have discovered how they can fight and find ways to win because of the tough days and the tight competitions. The Vaqueros know that it will take everything they need to conquer their first conference title since 1965. Utrgv is 14-46 of all time against the islanders in a series that goes back to 1961. It has one victory over the last 15 years. But this is a completely different team with a new culture and a genuine desire to win. The Vaqueros do not take the opportunity for them as a matter of course, and they all go behind the courts while they fight for the massive victory. “The goal of the day one was a conference championship. Even when we lost seven in a row, that goal never stopped. In their brains they always knew it would come. It would just cost time and patience and hard work,” Robinson said. “For me and a man like Sam Whitehead Who has experienced the full four years, it will be very cool to even get this chance. There was a change that had to happen. A lot of change in expectations, a lot of change in culture. Being in this situation is very satisfactory and it is something that I think we can all be proud of in the Vaquero family. “ Support Utrgv Herentennis|Become a fan on Facebook|Follow us on Twitter|Follow us on Instagram|Follow us on YouTube

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://goutrgv.com/news/2025/4/11/mens-tennis-slc-championship-up-for-grabs-saturday-as-mens-tennis-battles-at-texas-am-corpus-christi.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos