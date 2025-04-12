Penn State Men's Hockey Falls to Boston in Frozen Four Debut





Charlie Cerrato from Penn State is fighting a defender in Boston in the frozen four on April 10, 2025. Photo by Tia Kaschauer | Further

Penn sets a wonderful climb from the bottom of the conference classification to the national semi-finals came to a conclusion with a 3-1 loss for Boston in the teams for the very first frozen four on Thursday evening. The terriers will continue to be placed in St. Louis on Saturday to compete against West -Michigan in the National Championship at 7:30 PM et On Saturday. Guy Gadowskys program was initially left in the previous two NCAA tournament, but found a way out of the hole in both. On Thursday, Nicholas Degraves took a rebound from Boston goalkeeper Mikhail Yegorov's legpad and scored, allowing Bostons to lead to 2-1 in the third period. It seemed as if the Nittany Lions were in position to follow the trend. The Terriers, a physically gifted team consisting of 13 NHL concept choices, had other plans. Yegorov made 18 Saves over Penn States Lone period with an advantage in the shot column. Boston eventually followed the dominant showcase that was emphasized by goals from Jack Hughes and Cole Eiserman in the second period. Hughes shot a puck, lost between the legs of Penn State goalkeeper Arsenii Sergeev, to put the terriers on the board. That ended a scoreless start of both teams during the first 20 minutes of action. Eiserman later scored a fast goal of a decent assist from Cole Hutson who gave Boston an impressive 2-0 lead that took the last playing period. Sergeev went to the couch with two minutes left, so Penn States was just empty. Just after that, Matt Dimarsico looked closely on the other side, but his shot from the left was saved by Yegorov. Boston's Jack Harvey soon scored on the empty net of the Nittany Lions with 59.6 seconds, causing the teams to put Cinderepoester Story to bed. Nicholas from Penn State Degraved Scores against Boston in the Frozen Four on 10 April 2025. Photo by Paul Burdick | For Statecollege.com The NCAA tournament seemed to be hardly an option after Penn State started the season and it lost to each of the first nine Big Ten matches. But Gadowskys leadership group Was not ready to roll. Carson Dyck and other senior leaders held individual meetings with each player on the selection, whereby the road was released for a remarkable revival in the second half of the season. The Nittany Lions eventually won 12 of their last 14 regular season races, sweep Michigan in the Big Ten tournament and earned a big bid on the NCAA tournament. Dimarsico and Dane Dowiak each scored two goals to help Penn State with a 5-1 win over Allentown Regional Top-Seede Maine in the first round of the tournament on March 28. Dimarsico again hit two days later, scoring a play-winning goal in the extension in the course of time the Nittany Lions pushed to a 3-2 victory over UConn, the first regional finish in the program history. Everyone talks a good game, but for them to actually do it and now come out, it is simply remarkable to go to the frozen four. That is, I think, the biggest lesson I learned in a long, long time, Gadowsky said on Monday. If everything around you goes well, it is fairly easy to be positive. It is a rarity when things look rock bottom, for boys to really perform and be positive. And that is what this team did.

