Pitching in: Fundraising for Special Olympics Canada





Open this photo in gallery: Last month, Mark, Sean, Brian and Paul Etherington (shown here from left to right) received the King Charles III Coronation Medal as a recognition of their contribution to Special Olympics and the establishment of Motionball.Picasa/delivered The organizers: Brian, Kirsteen, Sean, Mark and Paul Etherington The field: Pick up $ 20 million and climb The cause: Special Olympics Canada Since they launched Motionball more than 20 years ago, the brothers Sean, Mark and Paul Etherington have seen the organization as more than a non-profit that raises money for special Olympic Games, but also as a catalyst for changing the attitude of the Canadians towards people with intellectual disabilities. Part of Motionballs Mission is an anti-bullying program that also monitors the use of words as a delay on social media. We would like to convert hundreds of thousands of Canadians into the interest of the Special Olympics movement and why mocking Canadians with an intellectual disability is wrong, said Sean, who is president of the CI Assante Wealth Management, established in Toronto. It is about simply simple decency, that our world now needs more than ever. The brothers founded Motionball in 2002 as a day -long sports marathon that matches competitors with special Olympic athletes in a series of events such as football, basketball and table tennis. There are now 50 annual motionball events in 19 cities and various activities on 30 university campuses. They got the idea of ​​their father, Brian, who was involved in Special Olympics in Special Olympics in the early 1980s. One of his friends was head of Special Olympics in Ontario and asked Brian for help. He said, Brian, you've probably never heard of Special Olympics. Were an organization that has no votes, has no fundraising and urgently needed support. Would you consider helping us raise money? Remembers Mark, who cooperates with Paul and Brian in the Pension Planning Consultancy called Etherington Generations, based in Family Toronto. Brian and his wife Kirsteen became active volunteers and their sons also participated. We fell in love with the cause, extra mark. Last month the Ethheringtons received the King Charles III Coronation Medal to recognize their contribution to Special Olympics and the establishment of Motionball. It is an organizational victory for Motionball, said Paul. It is a recognition that we make a difference in the life of our special Olympic athletes, and a recognition that the initiatives we have introduced work.

