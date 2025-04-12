



Jeff Brohm van Louisville Football talks about Quarterback strategy “Every time you play the position, it's just a bit different than what's on the board or TV,” said Louisville football coach Jeff Brohm. Louisville Football has been set to end his spring exercises with the annual spring match tonight. Armed with a large number of new players, the cardinals used 15 practices to acclimatize and find replacements for their starting vacancies, including all four starting defensive backs. During a radio interview with 93.9 The Ville on Thursday, head coach Jeff Brohm said former southern safety Rodney Johnson has shown the most promise of the transfer -defending newcomers and cornerback Antonio Harris, a male high -graduate, the most promise of the Midjar registrations. USC Transfer Miller Moss is the lonely guaranteed new starter who replaces Tyler Shegh with Quarterback. The Spring Game will give a first look at how Brohm & Co. has started putting together a new team for the 2025 season. Here is how you can view the spring competition: Louisville's Spring Football Game starts at 6.05 pm The spring football game of the cardinals is not broadcast, nor is it available to look online. The game is broadcast on the Cardinal Sports Network (WLCL 93.9-FM and WGTK 970-AM in Louisville). You can also listen online viaGocards.com. Reach Louisville football, women's basketball and baseball report writer Alexis Cubit on [email protected] And follow her on x on @alexis_cubit.

